 Bend's Newest Food Cart Additions | Chow | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Settings
Become a Source Insider

Coverage for Central Oregon, by Central Oregonians.
100% Local. No Paywalls.

Every day, the Source publishes a mix of locally reported stories on our website, keeping you up to date on developments in news, food, music and the arts. We’re committed to covering this city where we live, this city that we love, and we hear regularly from readers who appreciate our ability to put breaking news in context.

The Source has been a free publication for its 22 years. It has been free as a print version and continued that way when we began to publish online, on social media and through our newsletters.

But, as most of our readers know, times are different for local journalism. Tech giants are hoovering up small businesses and small-business advertising—which has been the staple for locally owned media. Without these resources, journalism struggles to bring coverage of community news, arts and entertainment that social media cannot deliver.

Please consider becoming a supporter of locally owned journalism through our Source Insider program. Learn more about our program’s benefits by clicking through today.

Support Us Here
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

September 16, 2020 Food & Drink » Chow

Bend's Newest Food Cart Additions 

Mediterranean, Vietnamese flavors roll in

By

Gyro Power

Bend's newest Mediterranean dig is opening in the Old Mill at the Crosscut – Warming Hut No. 5. The smoke threw a small wrench in the cart's plans, but the spot was set to officially open Wednesday. Owner and chef Cliff Abrahams explained his extensive personal experience. "I currently own and operate Bluma's Chicken and Waffles and Abe Capanna's Detroit Pan Pizza," he said. "I'm a professional chef with over 30 years of experience. I've owned restaurants and I've been an executive chef and a director of operations for multiple award-winning restaurant groups." Abrahams brings his decades of expertise to homemade hummus and falafels, fresh mezza platters and a range of other traditional, from-scratch cuisine.

A homemade falafel from Bend's newest food cart, Gyro Power, which opens Wednesday. - COURTESY GYRO POWER
  • Courtesy Gyro Power
  • A homemade falafel from Bend's newest food cart, Gyro Power, which opens Wednesday.

Crosscut – Warming Hut No. 5
566 SW Mill View Way, Bend
crosscutbeer.com

Dinky Dau Bend

Despite the fact that this Vietnamese food cart opened all the way back in July (wait, what month is it again?) we thought we'd throw it some love—seeing as their Bahn Mi sandwich might be one of Bend's most underrated dishes. The classic Vietnamese dish is served with your choice of lemongrass pork, umami meatballs, ginger chicken, a wok-friend omelet or, for the vegans, tangy jackfruit or lemongrass tempeh. The flavorful proteins are served on a classic French baguette with cilantro, cucumber, jalapenos, daikon radish and carrot pickles, and a squirt of Kewpie mayo. Dinky Dau also offers a wide variety of $3 snacks and sides, including jasmine or brown rice, homemade kimchi and a fresh green papaya salad. Dinky is a stand-alone cart, nestled between NW Oregon and NW Irving Avenue in downtown Bend.

Dinky Dau Bend
NW Oregon & NW Irving Ave., Bend
On Facebook @Dinky Dau Bend


About The Author

Cayla Clark

Cayla Clark

Cayla graduated from UCLA with a degree in playwriting, soon after realizing that playwriting is not a viable career option. Fortunately, this led her to journalism, and she is thrilled to be part of such a unique and fun-loving team. Upcoming local events? Send them her way!
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

The Tables Have Turned
Farm (to Box) to Table
Free Will Astrology—Week of September 17
Letters to the Editor 9/17/20
If We're in a War on Cars, Is This How We Win It?
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Chow »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Mystery Book Club

Staff Pick
Mystery Book Club - Online

Wed., Sept. 16, 6-7 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Chow

  • Chow »

    Farm (to Box) to Table

    • By Cayla Clark
    • Sep 16, 2020
    As farmers market season comes to a smoky end, several local businesses encourage a continuation of buying local—via produce box subscriptions More »

  • Chow »

    September Food & Drink Events

    • By Cayla Clark
    • Sep 9, 2020
    For beer-lovers and fundraising fiends alike More »

  • Chow »

    Rockin' and Ronin

    • By Cayla Clark
    • Sep 9, 2020
    From a popular food truck to a spacious brick-and-mortar, Chef Scott Byers creates a collaborative food experience More »
  • More »

Give Guide


View Online

More by Cayla Clark

Current Issue

Issue Cover

September 16-23, 2020

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Best of Central Oregon 2020

Best Of

Best of Central Oregon 2020

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation