Bend's Newest Food Cart Additions 

Gyro PowerBend's newest Mediterranean dig is opening in the Old Mill at the Crosscut – Warming Hut No. 5. The smoke threw a small wrench in the cart's plans, but the spot was set to officially open Wednesday. Owner and chef Cliff Abrahams explained his extensive personal experience. "I currently own and operate Bluma's Chicken and Waffles and Abe Capanna's Detroit Pan Pizza," he said. "I'm a professional chef with over 30 years of experience. I've owned restaurants and I've been an executive chef and a director of operations for multiple award-winning restaurant groups." Abrahams brings his decades of expertise to homemade hummus and falafels, fresh mezza platters and a range of other traditional, from-scratch cuisine.
Dinky Dau BendDespite the fact that this Vietnamese food cart opened all the way back in July (wait, what month is it again?) we thought we'd throw it some love—seeing as their Bahn Mi sandwich might be one of Bend's most underrated dishes. The classic Vietnamese dish is served with your choice of lemongrass pork, umami meatballs, ginger chicken, a wok-friend omelet or, for the vegans, tangy jackfruit or lemongrass tempeh. The flavorful proteins are served on a classic French baguette with cilantro, cucumber, jalapenos, daikon radish and carrot pickles, and a squirt of Kewpie mayo. Dinky Dau also offers a wide variety of $3 snacks and sides, including jasmine or brown rice, homemade kimchi and a fresh green papaya salad. Dinky is a stand-alone cart, nestled between NW Oregon and NW Irving Avenue in downtown Bend.
Dinky Dau Bend
NW Oregon & NW Irving Ave., Bend
On Facebook @Dinky Dau Bend
