 Bend’s Restauranteurs Discuss their Favorite Dishes ▶ [with video] | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Settings
Become a Source Insider

Your support for independent local news is important.

The Source Weekly has been Central Oregon’s locally owned news outlet for over 23 years. We have always been the definition of "support local." Our success in navigating this new world is tied to the success we experience in pulling together for the common good.

Quality local journalism takes a group of dedicated reporters passionate about democracy and open government. This story is the result of our hard work, and in normal times, the result of the support of the advertisers in Central Oregon. In the age of COVID-19, however, that support has taken a hit—but that’s where you come in.

Before you read on, we ask you to consider becoming a member of our Source Insider membership program at bendsource.com/insider.

Support Us Here
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

July 31, 2020 News » Local News

Bend’s Restauranteurs Discuss their Favorite Dishes ▶ [with video] 

The owners of Sunny's Carrello, Zydeco Kitchen & Cocktails and Aina Kauai Style Grill pick their favorite meals

By
The Source Weekly’s Art Director / Videographer / Production Manager Darris Hurst visits three of the establishments featured in our 2020 Restaurant Guide. He wanted to find out what the restaurant owners would choose as their favorite dishes on their own menu.

“We thought it was an easy question, but it turned out to be the best part of our interviews and made for some comical answers,” Hurst said.

click image Ian Vidinha of Aina Kauai Style Grill, Rookie Food Cart of the Year. - DARRIS HURST
  • Darris Hurst
  • Ian Vidinha of Aina Kauai Style Grill, Rookie Food Cart of the Year.

Hurst talked with Steve Helt from Zydeco Kitchen & Cocktails (Restaurant of the Year), Amy and Courtney Wright of Sunny’s Carrello (Rookie Food Cart of the Year) and Ian Vidinha of Aina Kauai Style Grill (also Rookie Food Cart of the Year).

Check it out, their answers may surprise you!

And also bookmark the Source Weekly’s 2020 Restaurant Guide on your phone or iPad. In such uncertain times, it can be nice to look forward to an evening out, or a special meal delivered right to your door a few nights a week. This guide lists hours, delivery and pick-up options and links to restaurant menus. It a great resource when you want to try something new and simultaneously help support the vibrant service industry in Central Oregon.

WATCH NOW:

About The Author

Darris Hurst

More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed | Thu
Happy Birthday to Harry Potter!

Staff Pick
Happy Birthday to Harry Potter! - Roundabout Books

Fri., July 31, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

Give Guide


View Online

Current Issue

July 29-August 5, 2020

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

The Leaflet — Spring 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation