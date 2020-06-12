 Bend's Small Business Survival 🎧 [with podcast] | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Settings
Become a Source Insider

Your support for independent local news is important.

The Source Weekly has been Central Oregon’s locally owned news outlet for over 23 years. We have always been the definition of "support local." Our success in navigating this new world is tied to the success we experience in pulling together for the common good.

Quality local journalism takes a group of dedicated reporters passionate about democracy and open government. This story is the result of our hard work, and in normal times, the result of the support of the advertisers in Central Oregon. In the age of COVID-19, however, that support has taken a hit—but that’s where you come in.

Before you read on, we ask you to consider becoming a member of our Source Insider membership program at bendsource.com/insider.

Support Us Here
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

June 12, 2020 News » Local News

Bend's Small Business Survival 🎧 [with podcast] 

Featuring Ben Hemson, City of Bend Business Advocate

By
Check out the latest episode of the Source's Weekly's "Bend Don't Break" podcast hosted by our publisher Aaron Switzer. This week our guest is Ben Hemson, the City of Bend's business advocate. Listen now or download wherever you get your podcasts. We've also started creating videos of our interviews which you can watch below or see on YouTube every Monday.

About Ben Hemson:

Hemson hasn't gotten much sleep since the pandemic began. He's been doing everything from helping local businesses with their loans from the federal government to managing a new program to allow businesses to move out into the streets to sell goods and serve meals. He said local businesses are still split 50/50 on whether they are feeling hopeful or doomed in the new economic environment. Still, summer tourists should bring some cash into the local economy, hopefully without bringing COVID-19 along with them. We also learned about Bend's remote working trend and how the pandemic may attract even more urban escapists in the months to come.

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed | Thu
Journalism in Crisis: The impact of COVID-19 on the American Media

Staff Pick
Journalism in Crisis: The impact of COVID-19 on the American Media - Online

Thu., June 18, 12-1 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

Give Guide


View Online

More by Laurel Brauns

Source Podcast Header

Current Issue

Issue Cover

June 10-17, 2020

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

The Leaflet — Spring 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation