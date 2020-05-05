Bend's Stay Healthy Streets Could use a Pick-Me-Up 

A

@CityofBend staff tells me there is a shortage of Type III barricades, but other cities are using Type II barricades in the travel lane to indicate partial street closure to cars as well. Here is Seattle & Salt Lake City (photos via @dongho_chang & @MRC_SLC) pic.twitter.com/JRUrAxyc8E — Ariel Méndez (@atmendez) April 29, 2020

Robin Lewis, a transportation engineer for the City, has been a large force behind implementing Stay Healthy Streets in Bend and a big reason why this was even possible (almost single-handedly, as O'Neill put it). According to Lewis, herself and Abbas will meet Wednesday to discuss if there are any other options to make safety changes to these streets, but she says using something like barrels seems unlikely.Lewis is happy to see that people are using the Stay Healthy Streets and that it's adding something positive during a time when people need it. But that might just be a silver lining, as she's not confident we'll see pop-ups like this in the near future post-pandemic."I'm not sure. I think that with the budget cuts and everything I don't think we'll be able to support that," Lewis told the. "It was a good way to get people to realize that there are all these great trail connections that most people probably weren't aware of."Ariel Mendez, a Bend Park and Recreation District board member, also shared his thoughts on the current state of the Stay Healthy Streets initiative and overall safety of using streets in Bend."Resources are short, but the main shortcoming is that the project is not designed to create a sufficiently safe space for people to walk, roll and bike on these streets. It doesn't make sense to treat all street users the same when they have different needs," said Mendez."Overall this is a fantastic program worth supporting. Even though I worry it will not meet its stated objective of allowing people to safely distance while walking, rolling or biking on streets, some driversslowing down," added Mendez. "To the extent that drivers are slowing down, this project shows that you can promote safety with basically a single staff person's efforts, some traffic cones, and a few hundred bucks worth of signs."Mendez mentions that car crashes are the number one injury death among kids in the U.S. and that on average, St. Charles reports a person hospitalized with traumatic injuries due to car crashes every three days. Speed is the main factor here and can determine most of the time whether or not that person lives."Maybe people will consider that future Bend doesn't need new ways to cram more cars in, it just needs fewer cars," finished Mendez.