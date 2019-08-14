Best Antiques 

A walk through Iron Horse Second Hand Store proves that they don't just offer antiques. They also offer hospitality.

"People come here from out of state," says Suzanne Brock, who works at Iron Horse. "They make this part of their Bend visit."

Darris Hurst

It's easy to see why. The little store, located just south of Drake Park, sells a diverse range of goods, from furniture to clothes to kitchenware and much more. Old books and magazines are common, and the store has novelty items, including, interestingly, a flag of Japan dating back to World War II.

Darris Hurst

Even if you're just browsing, you'll be welcomed by the people working there. Brock noted Eddie Swisher, the owner of the store, will dedicate a lot of his time to interacting with the customers. Customers I spoke to when I visited the store could recall Eddie (known on a first name basis) and his warm personality. For at least a few people, interacting with Eddie is another reason to come back to the store.



