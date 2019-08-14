Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Shopping

Best Antiques 

Iron Horse Second Hand Store

By

A walk through Iron Horse Second Hand Store proves that they don't just offer antiques. They also offer hospitality.

"People come here from out of state," says Suzanne Brock, who works at Iron Horse. "They make this part of their Bend visit."

DARRIS HURST
  • Darris Hurst

It's easy to see why. The little store, located just south of Drake Park, sells a diverse range of goods, from furniture to clothes to kitchenware and much more. Old books and magazines are common, and the store has novelty items, including, interestingly, a flag of Japan dating back to World War II.

DARRIS HURST
  • Darris Hurst

Even if you're just browsing, you'll be welcomed by the people working there. Brock noted Eddie Swisher, the owner of the store, will dedicate a lot of his time to interacting with the customers. Customers I spoke to when I visited the store could recall Eddie (known on a first name basis) and his warm personality. For at least a few people, interacting with Eddie is another reason to come back to the store.

Location Details Iron Horse Second Hand Store
210 NW Congress St.
Old Bend
Bend, OR
541-382-5175
Shops & Services
Map

2nd Place:
Location Details Trivia Antiques
106 NW Minnesota Ave.
Downtown
Bend, OR
541-389-4166
Shops & Services
Map


  |  

Previous Winners

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Browse Best Of:

⇑ Browse 'Best Of' Above ⇑

Recent Comments

  • Re: Best Shoe Store

    • I would like to see your women's shoes.

    • Posted by Jim Fran Boetcher
    • on July 18, 2019

  • Re: Best Clothing Consignment

    • I am interested in a pair of shoes, Women's, size 8.5, red sneakers

    • Posted by Jim Fran Boetcher
    • on July 18, 2019
  • More »

Current Issue

Issue Cover

August 14-21, 2019

  • 2019 Best of Central Oregon

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Cascades Reader Logo Cascades Reader

Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.

Special Issues & Guides

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

The Leaflet

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2019

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2019 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation