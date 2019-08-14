Search
Arts & Culture

Best Art Gallery 

Mockingbird Gallery

By

Mockingbird Gallery's big front windows overlook the living art of downtown Bend's arguably busiest pedestrian spot. But the space inside stretches back into a quiet oasis.

Statues, sculptures and paintings of fish, birds, moose, horses, mountain lions and butterflies—along with landscapes and scenes of lone barns and rain-streaked city streets—fill the gallery that represents about 48 established artists from around the country.

"It's a melting pot of talent," said Jim Peterson, who owns the gallery with his wife, Nathalie.

Mockingbird shows what Peterson calls traditional/representational art, rather than more abstract pieces.

Peterson said, "We love that role that we play," in providing the community an opportunity for culture.

Mockingbird Gallery uses the downtown First Friday Artwalk—a monthly event when shops stay open late to host strolling visitors—to launch new exhibits. The artists whose work is on display often attend and talk with gallery visitors.

Mockingbird is celebrating 30 years, having started in Sisters before moving to Bend. The Petersons have owned the gallery since 2007. The couple also opened the Peterson/Roth Gallery a couple of years ago just up the street, showcasing contemporary art in a space beneath Silverado Jewelry Gallery.

"I like right where we're at right now," Peterson said of the two galleries, adding that he looks forward to more years of "doing just what we're doing."

2nd Place:
