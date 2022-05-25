 Best Art Instruction | Best of the Nest | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Back to Source
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

May 25, 2022 Bend Nest » Best of the Nest

Best Art Instruction 

A Q&A with Marlene Alexander

By
Artist and curator, Marlene Alexander, has been teaching children art in Central Oregon for 37 years. She recently shared about how the program began and what kinds of art she teaches today.

click to enlarge MAILE MASON
  • Maile Mason

How did you get started teaching art to kids?

It came up one day when a group of us (former members of Art in Public Places) were sitting around talking about our kids. They asked me if I ever considered starting a children’s art class. While I was thinking about it, I happened upon this little book written for the Museum of Modern Art in New York on teaching art to kids. The author taught at the Metropolitan Museum. I thought, “I am her. And I want to meet this woman.” So, I flew to New York, and I met with her every day for six days. She even mailed me a package with her thoughts on creativity for children. That became my program.

What ages do you teach?

It varies every year. I have taught two- and three-year-olds, but right now, it’s five to 14. Almost every year, some of my older students come back as assistants. They’re wonderful with the kids because they enjoyed it so much themselves.

About what kinds of art do the kids learn?

We do art history, clay, glass fusing, drawing, painting, jewelry, a little of everything. It’s not about technique so much as expressing themselves through art.

Were your classes affected by the pandemic?

When the pandemic started, I stopped classes for about three months. We started up again after I had plexi-cubbies built in and a new air purifier and we all wore masks. The kids are so good about wearing them and washing their hands, I don’t even have to tell them anymore. This is my passion. It means a lot to me, it means a lot to the kids, so I couldn’t wait to get back.

Is there currently space available for new students?

I don’t really have any spaces available right now. With the cubbies (for social distancing), I only take eight per class, but parents can email me to be placed on a waiting list.

Marlene Alexander
marlena@bendbroadband.com
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

More Best of the Nest »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Best of the Nest

More by Elizabeth Warnimont

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Restaurant Guide 2022

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2022

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation