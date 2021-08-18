Chi moved locations this past year, but it's kept its number-one spot on Best Of for the fourth straight year. Chi offers a wide variety of both traditional Chinese food and sushi, made fresh every day.

Daniel Robbins

"We focused mostly on quality food and service, so we try to make everything as fresh as we can every day and without going through processed food or buying freezer food and microwave it," Chi Co-Owner Howie Long said. "And then we source everything as locally as we can."

Chi is able to be more creative in its menu with its access to sushi-grade fish and through chef Di Long, who trained in Hong Kong and worked as a baker before becoming the head chef at Chi. Another thing that sets Chi apart is its strong beer, wine and cocktail selection.

Daniel Robbins

"Other Chinese restaurants you just basically grab a beer and a wine maybe," Long said. "Here, we have a lot of Old Fashioneds, we sell martinis, we sell mixed cocktails. A lot of our signature cocktails, like our pineapple mojito, have a play on, like, a more of a Tiki Bar style." The place also has a large wine list, Long says.

Second place: Pho Viet & Café