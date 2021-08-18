 Best Asian Restaurant 2021 | Chi Chinese & Sushi Bar | Food | Bend
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Food

Best Asian Restaurant 

Chi Chinese & Sushi Bar

By

Chi moved locations this past year, but it's kept its number-one spot on Best Of for the fourth straight year. Chi offers a wide variety of both traditional Chinese food and sushi, made fresh every day.

DANIEL ROBBINS
  • Daniel Robbins

"We focused mostly on quality food and service, so we try to make everything as fresh as we can every day and without going through processed food or buying freezer food and microwave it," Chi Co-Owner Howie Long said. "And then we source everything as locally as we can."

Chi is able to be more creative in its menu with its access to sushi-grade fish and through chef Di Long, who trained in Hong Kong and worked as a baker before becoming the head chef at Chi. Another thing that sets Chi apart is its strong beer, wine and cocktail selection.

DANIEL ROBBINS
  • Daniel Robbins

"Other Chinese restaurants you just basically grab a beer and a wine maybe," Long said. "Here, we have a lot of Old Fashioneds, we sell martinis, we sell mixed cocktails. A lot of our signature cocktails, like our pineapple mojito, have a play on, like, a more of a Tiki Bar style." The place also has a large wine list, Long says.

Bendchi.com
Location Details Chi Chinese & Sushi Bar
3118 North Highway 97
Downtown
Bend, OR
541-323-3931
Tue-Sun 4-9pm
Asian and Japanese/Sushi
Map

Second place: Pho Viet & Café
Location Details Pho Viet & Cafe
Pho Viet & Cafe
1326 NE Third St.
Midtown/Orchard District
Bend, OR
541-382-2929
Fri-Wed 10:30am-9:30pm
Vietnamese, Asian, Lunch Spots and Breakfast & Lunch Guide
Map
  |  
 

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Browse Best Of:

⇑ Browse 'Best Of' Above ⇑

Current Issue

Issue Cover

August 18-25, 2021

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Special Issues & Guides

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Give Guide

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation