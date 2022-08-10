 Best Bagel 2022 | Big-O-Bagels | Food | Bend
Food

Best Bagel 

Big-O-Bagels

By

A staple bagel spot is an essential element for any town. There’s a hole missing from a town without one (sorry, had to). Bend has given rise to quite a few spots that folks swear by, but one has reigned supreme for almost 30 years. 

click to enlarge DANIEL ROBBINS
  • Daniel Robbins

Since starting out at its Galveston Avenue location in 1994, Big-O-Bagels has been on a mission to provide the best bagels to Bend. Bendites have responded and as a result Big-O has found enough success to open up three locations across town, dishing out countless bagels and rising to notoriety—and consistently being voted the best bagel of Bend since the Source started its poll in 1997. 

click to enlarge DANIEL ROBBINS
  • Daniel Robbins

“Our success is in serving delicious, real food that is simple and unassuming… Our focus is on the belief that everyone should be able to afford a delicious breakfast or lunch made with quality ingredients and still have money left in their wallet.” Noël Reiner, owner of Big-O-Bagels, explained to me regarding aspects of how the company has found success. There are not many places still in town where one can go to get a filling meal for under $10. Here, breakfast is still less than 7 bucks. 

click to enlarge DANIEL ROBBINS
  • Daniel Robbins

Big-O has stayed true to a simple formula that hasn’t had the need to change—straight forward with no gimmicks or unnecessary frills. Kudos to them for knowing who they are since day 1. Congrats on a well-deserved win! 

Previous Winners

