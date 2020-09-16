Sunriver gets a lot of visitors—but when locals look for a low-key spot to grab food and drinks, they look to The Wallow Bar & Grill. Located along Spring River Road in Sunriver, The Wallow serves up a host of delicious meals, all for prices that Sunriver locals appreciate. The bar and grill offers a menu of burgers—made a number of different ways—along with sandwiches that include the beloved Monte Cristo (can't beat the $12 price), a Rueben, and a French Dip, as well as hearty salads and an appetizer selection that includes wings and nachos. There's even a kids' menu with all the classics. Best of all? The Wallow boasts that most of its meals are made from scratch, ensuring not just a good value, but good quality, too. And with early morning opening hours on the weekends, and a friendly patio with a fire pit, locals have plenty of reasons to love this spot. Oh, and did we mention the Bloody Marys?! They won't disappoint.

Courtesy The Wallow Bar & Grill

The Wallow Bar & Grill

17363 Spring River Rd., Sunriver

541-639-3178

thewallowgrill.com

2nd Big Belly Burgers & Brew