 Best Bar and Best Music Venue in Redmond 2021
Best Of Redmond

Best Bar and Best Music Venue in Redmond 

General Duffy's

By

General Duffy's is more than just a bar and a stage, it's a gathering place for the community. The taphouse at the center offers a wide selection of beers and ciders, and the food trucks outside offer delicious Asian, Italian and traditional American foods. During the pandemic, General Duffy's built a stage, adding a whole new aspect to the watering hole.

COURTESY GENERAL DUFFY'S
  • Courtesy General Duffy's

"Thursday, we usually do more of a local band for free for our community. Fridays and Saturdays, we're trying to bring in a little bit bigger bands," said Susan Robertson, who co-owns General Duffy's with her husband and son.

The extra space gives the bar greater ability to host events, like Saturday markets featuring local artisans, line dancing classes and cornhole tournaments that fundraise for local charities—and of course, live music, with many shows planned throughout each month. The lineup in August included alt rockers Everclear, country music star Ian Munsick, bluegrass darlings Stillhouse Junkies and more.

COURTESY GENERAL DUFFY'S
  • Courtesy General Duffy's

"So much of what we do is community service, and that's one thing we consider ourselves driven by is the community service, making our communities benefit from us being here," Robertson said. "That's why we say we're more than a tap house, because the tap house is really a very small part of what we do."

Generalduffys.com
Location Details General Duffy's Waterhole
404 SW Forest Avenue
Redmond, OR
541-527-4345
11am-10pm daily
Bar / Pub / Lounge, Rec & Gathering Centers and Theater & Performance Venues
Map

Food Cart Pods Abound
Initiative Brewing
424 NW 5th Street
Redmond, or
541-527-4380
Second place Best Bar: Initiative Brewing

Location Details Initiative Brewing
424 NW 5th Street
Redmond, or
541-527-4380
Brewery / Brew Pub
Map

Second place Best Music Venue: High Desert Music Hall

High Desert Music Hall
818 SW Forest Avenue
Redmond, OR
3606240234
Music lovers can experience a concert in the new space for the first time this weekend
Location Details High Desert Music Hall
818 SW Forest Avenue
Redmond, OR
3606240234
Theater & Performance Venues
Map
 

