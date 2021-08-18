Sunriver Brewing Company is a locally owned business that's been committed to providing the highest quality craft products since Independence Day 2012. They are a proud grassroots and community focused enterprise that maintains a great love and respect for the mountains, forests, rivers, lakes, and the foundation of their business—their staff.

Courtesy Sunriver Brewing

Why do patrons love their pub locations in Bend, Sunriver and Eugene? Sunriver Brewing Company brews some of the highest quality craft beer available. If you're thirsty stop by for the award-winning craft beer selection and stay for an inspired take on a variety of artisanal high-quality pub food offerings.

Grub that locals rave about include gluten-free options, tasty vegetarian General Tso fried cauliflower, gourmet burgers, crispy fried chicken sando, a coconut corn curry bowl and baked mac & cheese. For bevies, be sure to wash it all down with a Rippin' Northwest Pale or a Vicious Mosquito West Coast IPA—both local fan-favorite brews.

Courtesy Sunriver Brewing

Ryan Dulay, Sunriver Brewing's director of stuff and things, upon learning of the award, exclaimed (like a truly humble local), "We are ecstatic to be named Best Of in Sunriver once again. We love supporting and serving our community as well as the many other people that come to our pubs each day. Our staff does such an amazing job in all facets of food, beer and service! This award is for them."

Second place Best Restaurant: Marcello's Cucina Italiana

Second place Best Bar: The Mountain Jug