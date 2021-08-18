 Best Bar and Best Restaurant in Sunriver 2021 | Sunriver Brewing Company | Best Of Sunriver | Bend
Best Of Sunriver

Best Bar and Best Restaurant in Sunriver 

Sunriver Brewing Company

By

Sunriver Brewing Company is a locally owned business that's been committed to providing the highest quality craft products since Independence Day 2012. They are a proud grassroots and community focused enterprise that maintains a great love and respect for the mountains, forests, rivers, lakes, and the foundation of their business—their staff.

COURTESY SUNRIVER BREWING
  • Courtesy Sunriver Brewing

Why do patrons love their pub locations in Bend, Sunriver and Eugene? Sunriver Brewing Company brews some of the highest quality craft beer available. If you're thirsty stop by for the award-winning craft beer selection and stay for an inspired take on a variety of artisanal high-quality pub food offerings. 

Grub that locals rave about include gluten-free options, tasty vegetarian General Tso fried cauliflower, gourmet burgers, crispy fried chicken sando, a coconut corn curry bowl and baked mac & cheese. For bevies, be sure to wash it all down with a Rippin' Northwest Pale or a Vicious Mosquito West Coast IPA—both local fan-favorite brews. 

COURTESY SUNRIVER BREWING
  • Courtesy Sunriver Brewing

Ryan Dulay, Sunriver Brewing's director of stuff and things, upon learning of the award, exclaimed (like a truly humble local), "We are ecstatic to be named Best Of in Sunriver once again. We love supporting and serving our community as well as the many other people that come to our pubs each day. Our staff does such an amazing job in all facets of food, beer and service! This award is for them." 

Sunriverbrewingcompany.com
Location Details Sunriver Brewing Company
57100 Beaver Drive
Sunriver, OR
541-593-3007
Sun-Thu 11am-9pm. Fri-Sat 11am-10pm.
Bar / Pub / Lounge, Breakfast & Lunch Guide, Brewery / Brew Pub and Lunch Spots
Map

Second place Best Restaurant: Marcello's Cucina Italiana

Location Details Marcello's Cucina Italiana
57031 Ponderosa Road
Sunriver, OR
541-593-8300
Daily: Restaurant, 4:30pm-close
Shops & Services, Italian and Best Spots for Foodies
Map

Second place Best Bar: The Mountain Jug

Location Details Mountain Jug
56805 Venture Lane, Suite C
Sunriver, OR
541-390-0214
Tue-Sun 12am-6pm Mon,Closed
Bar / Pub / Lounge
Map
 

