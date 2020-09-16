 Best Bar & Best Specialty Cocktail 2020 | Dogwood Cocktail Cabin (and its Poco Loco cocktail) | Drink | Bend
Search
Settings
Become a Source Insider
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Drink

Best Bar & Best Specialty Cocktail 

Dogwood Cocktail Cabin (and its Poco Loco cocktail)

By

Dogwood Cocktail Cabin is better than it has any right to be. It's in such a prime downtown location that they could probably coast by on strong drinks and decent bar food, but instead there's a sense of curated deliciousness to the Dogwood that continually exceeds all expectations.

COURTESY DOGWOOD COCKTAIL CABIN
  • Courtesy Dogwood Cocktail Cabin

Owners Doug and Phoebe Pedersen don't take this for granted. "The magic at the Dogwood is all in the small details," say the Pedersens. "We wanted to provide an experience that goes beyond a quick drink. Order something you can't get anywhere else, look around and take it all in."

For me, what makes or breaks a spot like Dogwood is what they do with their vodka. Surprise me. Remind me that there's a sweet science to the art of the cocktail. Dogwood knows this, which is why the Poco Loco won Best Drink. The infused vodkas are pretty excellent across the board, but the Poco Loco takes a pineapple and habanero-infused vodka and combines it with lemon and honey to make one of the only drinks in town I'd go out of my way to get.

MEGAN BAKER
  • Megan Baker

The Pedersens explain: "Like most of our cocktails, it was culinarily inspired. I remember eating something with pineapple and habanero and thought 'this would be even better with vodka.'  What makes all of our drinks work so well is balance."

It's a delicious drink and the Dogwood is itself a jewel in the center of downtown. As a matter of fact, I'd be there right now... if I only had a brain.

Dogwood Cocktail Cabin
147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend
541-706-9949
thedogwoodcocktailcabin.com

2nd Best Bar - Velvet

2nd Best Specialty Cocktail - Blue Velvet - Velvet


  |  
 

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Browse Best Of:

⇑ Browse 'Best Of' Above ⇑

Current Issue

Issue Cover

September 16-23, 2020

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Special Issues & Guides

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation