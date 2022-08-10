 Best Bar Brew Pub 2022 | Sunriver Brewing | Best Of Sunriver | Bend
Sunriver Brewing Co. has won a “Best Of” category in the Source every year since the brewery’s inception in 2012. Along with being one of the most award-winning breweries from the area nationally, there is also a delicious menu that has developed alongside the quality of the beer.  The brewery has opened two pubs in Bend and one in Eugene, along with its flagship pub in Sunriver. Being able to grow during a pandemic speaks to the quality of the brewery and shows that it doesn’t plan on going anywhere anytime soon. 

In its 10th year, Sunriver Brewing Company has won three categories in the Sunriver area: Best Lunch, Best Restaurant AND Best Bar/Brewpub. 

“We try our best all the time to put out the best quality to locals and tourists. Our employees are passionate about their work and it shows in what we produce,” says Ryan Duley, marketing director for Sunriver Brewing. The welcoming attitude and attention to detail are universal qualities that have made the brewing company a go-to tourist destination as well as a local Bend favorite.

While some breweries treat food as an afterthought, Sunriver Brewing finds balance between award-winning beers and high-quality food. This commitment has paid off, helping them stand out in an area saturated in beer.

SECOND FOR BEST BAR BREW PUB: Mountain Jug


Location Details Sunriver Brewing Company
57100 Beaver Drive
Sunriver, OR
541-593-3007
Sun-Thu noon-8pm, Fri-Sat 11am-9pm
Bar / Pub / Lounge, Breakfast & Lunch Guide, Brewery / Brew Pub and Lunch Spots
Location Details Sunriver Brewing Co. Galveston Pub
1005 NW Galveston Ave.
River West
Bend, OR
541-408-9377
11am-9pm daily
Brewery / Brew Pub, Bar / Pub / Lounge, Breakfast & Lunch Guide and Lunch Spots
Location Details Sunriver Brewing Eastside Pub
1500 NE Cushing Dr.
Mountain View | NE
Bend, OR
541-639-8081
Wed-Thu 11am-9pm, Fri 11am-10pm, Sat 11am-10pm, Sun 11am-9pm
Brewery / Brew Pub
Location Details Mountain Jug
56805 Venture Lane, Suite C
Sunriver, OR
541-390-0214
Tue-Sun 1pm-7pm
Bar / Pub / Lounge
