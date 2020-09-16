When the pandemic hit, the internet started to fill with memes and photos of people dying to get back to their barber. Some just let their hair keep growing out as long as the Cowardly Lion's—but some just aren't built for the shaggy life. When barber shops and hair stylists began to open their doors again, a mass sigh of relief could be heard across the country.

Megan Baker

"We haven't slowed down since we've opened back up. That first two weeks was crazy," said owner Troy Batson. "We had people drive all the way from California, Portland and Seattle. We were trying to take care of all of our local customers and those people as well."

click to enlarge Megan Baker

Bond Street. Barber Shop is a home for both kids and adults. You can get a razor lineup, a fade, beard trim, hot towel shave and more, all while enjoying a beer on tap (if you're of legal age, of course). Maybe even try a tequila sunrise! With all the coronavirus restrictions, they can't serve up drinks right now, but you can still expect a great atmosphere while they fix you up. In spite of the state of things, the barber shop's mission of keeping people looking good hasn't changed.

"I used to think it was that we just gave great haircuts or that we served beer. But it's also the camaraderie at the barbershop, and the conversation. With COVID we can't serve alcohol, and now all you can do is write your name on the board and wait your turn," adds Batson. "But I guess we're still giving great haircuts. It's one of the few places a guy can go and still be a guy. We do get women in there who come to get cool designs in their hair, too. So you know, it's just old school conversation."

Bond Street Barber Shop

841 NW Bond St., Bend

541-312-2121

bondstreetbarbershop.com

2nd - Bishops