 Best Barbershop 2022 | The Spot Barbershop | Goods and Services | Bend
Become a Supporter
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Goods and Services

Best Barbershop 

The Spot Barbershop

By

Before Ivan Johnson opened The Spot Barbershop, he dreamed of running a place that had that classic “barbershop vibe,” filled with music, people chatting about sports and the news of the day, and maybe enjoying a drink—a place like the shops he knew in Portland, where he’d grown up. After working at several shops around town, Johnson realized that dream in 2018 when he opened The Spot along SE Third Street in Bend. 

click to enlarge DANIEL ROBBINS
  • Daniel Robbins

“I wanted to make it tight knit, with a community connection,” Johnson said.

Initially opened as a classic men’s barbershop doing fades and other cuts, word quickly got out that Johnson had skills women might be looking for, too. 

“Being one of the only people in town that knows how to braid or do dreadlocks, word spread,” Johnson told the Source. These days, you’re as likely to find Johnson doing braids in a woman’s hair as you are finding him giving a man a beard trim. “It went from being a place for mainly men to being a place for everybody, really,” Johnson said. 

click to enlarge DANIEL ROBBINS
  • Daniel Robbins

With a current total of five barbers, this “spot” offering hair for everybody is finding itself booked out quickly, and Johnson hopes to soon expand The Spot to offer even more chairs. 

And with the win as Best Barbershop in the 2022 Best of Central Oregon readers’ poll, we’d say that’s probably a wise choice.  

SECOND PLACE: Westside Barber


The Spot Barbershop

Westside Barber

  |  
 

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Browse Best Of:

⇑ Browse 'Best Of' Above ⇑

Recent Comments

  • Re: Best Plumber

    • Thanks for the information that you should ensure that the company has well-experienced

    • Posted by Kenneth Stevens
    • on August 3, 2022

  • Re: Best Mani/Pedi

    • I live on the west side and used to drive across town to Solar Nails,…

    • Posted by Nwpeach
    • on July 25, 2022

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Source Weekly August 11, 2022

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Special Issues & Guides

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2022

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2022

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation