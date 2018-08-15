Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Food

Best BBQ 

Baldy's Barbeque

By
DANIEL ROBBINS
  • Daniel Robbins

Baldy's has provided tender, mouthwatering smoked meats to the hungry people of Central Oregon since 2005—as well as voted "Best BBQ" every year since they have opened their doors. Brian and Paige Dioguardi, the husband and wife team behind Bend's tastiest barbeque, say that their most popular dish is probably a toss-up between pulled pork and baby back ribs—but Paige recommends the melt-in-your-mouth brisket.

According to Baldy's website, the namesake for the restaurant was born from Brian Dioguardi's big, beautiful bald head (a trait that he shares with all six of his brothers). After meeting an award-winning barbecue chef in Chicago, where Dioguardi grew up, he learned the southern-soaked secrets that he would carry with him to his own venture in Bend.

click to enlarge DANIEL ROBBINS
  • Daniel Robbins

From their award-winning baby back ribs to tender beef brisket, the meats are slow-smoked up to 16 hours using seasoned hardwoods such as mesquite, hickory and cherry. There's something for the pickiest of eaters as well, from build-your-own burgers to make-your-own mac and cheese.

If you're in the mood for good ol' southern cooking or have a soft spot for comfort food, Baldy's is a sure-fire way to send yourself over the moon.

2nd Wubba's BBQ Shack


Baldy's Barbeque

Westside – 235 SW Century Drive, Bend

541-385-7427

Eastside – 2670 NE Hwy 20, Bend

541-388-4227

Redmond – 343 NW Sixth St., Redmond

541-923-2271

baldysbbq.com

  |  
 

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Browse Best Of:

⇑ Browse 'Best Of' Above ⇑

Current Issue

Issue Cover

August 15-22, 2018

Special Issues

Join Our Newsletter

Special Issues & Guides

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Best Of

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Happy Hour Guide Summer 2018

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide Summer 2018

Visitor's Guide: Where cool peeps go to find cool things

Scout 2018

Visitor's Guide: Where cool peeps go to find cool things

Restaurant Guide 2018

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2018

The Leaflet - Spring 2018

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2018

Breakfast and Lunch Guide 2017

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast and Lunch Guide 2017

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletter
Instagram
RSS

© 2018 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation