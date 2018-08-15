Daniel Robbins

Baldy's has provided tender, mouthwatering smoked meats to the hungry people of Central Oregon since 2005—as well as voted "Best BBQ" every year since they have opened their doors. Brian and Paige Dioguardi, the husband and wife team behind Bend's tastiest barbeque, say that their most popular dish is probably a toss-up between pulled pork and baby back ribs—but Paige recommends the melt-in-your-mouth brisket.

According to Baldy's website, the namesake for the restaurant was born from Brian Dioguardi's big, beautiful bald head (a trait that he shares with all six of his brothers). After meeting an award-winning barbecue chef in Chicago, where Dioguardi grew up, he learned the southern-soaked secrets that he would carry with him to his own venture in Bend.

click to enlarge Daniel Robbins

From their award-winning baby back ribs to tender beef brisket, the meats are slow-smoked up to 16 hours using seasoned hardwoods such as mesquite, hickory and cherry. There's something for the pickiest of eaters as well, from build-your-own burgers to make-your-own mac and cheese.

If you're in the mood for good ol' southern cooking or have a soft spot for comfort food, Baldy's is a sure-fire way to send yourself over the moon.



2nd Wubba's BBQ Shack