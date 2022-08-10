 Best Beauty Studio 2022 | Penny Lash | Goods and Services | Bend
Become a Supporter
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Goods and Services

Best Beauty Studio 

Penny Lash

By

If you want to see an example of grit, look no further than Penny Lash, a business born at the tail end of the Great Recession and expanded during the COVID-19 pandemic. Owner Rebecca Penny moved to Bend from Minneapolis, Minnesota 26 years ago, several years into her career in the beauty business. In 2015, Penny opened her first Penny Lash studio, a budding business offering eyelash extensions in what would grow to over a billion-dollar-a-year industry. Within a year, Penny Lash had outgrown its space and moved to a location on Galveston Avenue, employing seven lash artists. In 2021, in the middle of the pandemic, Penny Lash expanded again, opening in midtown Bend inside a 3,000-square-foot space with eight “lash beds.” 

click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

Penny didn’t stop at just offering services, however; as the business now also includes a “lash academy” teaching new artists the craft, as well as a professional line of lash products. Penny also plans to expand to a shop in Redmond soon. 

Today, Penny Lash-trained artists are found region-wide. 

“I’ve been educating and certifying other beauty pros in the art of lashing for a decade,” Penny told the Source. “I have trained and certified countless lash artists and now have trained other Penny Lash trainers who offer classes in their

 regions in Oregon and California.”Now servicing hundreds of clients each week, it’s no surprise that Penny Lash is also looking for new people to join the team.

click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted


 “The team of independent contractors are always extremely busy!” Penny said. She’s also quick to underline how much she appreciates her incredible team. “Some of the hardest working women and we are very tight knit. No catty—only cat eye.”

click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

With the addition of services including body waxing, lash lifts, brow henna and brow lamination, Source readers are feeling the vibe, too—voting Penny Lash Best Beauty Studio—and this year, also second place in Best Beauty Boutique, too.

Location Details Penny Lash
Penny Lash
1303 NW Galveston Ave.
River West
Bend, OR
541-941-7757
Mon-Sat by appointment
Shops & Services
Map

Second place:

Elite Medispa
  |  

Previous Winners

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Browse Best Of:

⇑ Browse 'Best Of' Above ⇑

Recent Comments

  • Re: Best Plumber

    • Thanks for the information that you should ensure that the company has well-experienced

    • Posted by Kenneth Stevens
    • on August 3, 2022

  • Re: Best Mani/Pedi

    • I live on the west side and used to drive across town to Solar Nails,…

    • Posted by Nwpeach
    • on July 25, 2022

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Source Weekly August 11, 2022

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Special Issues & Guides

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2022

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2022

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation