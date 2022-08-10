If you want to see an example of grit, look no further than Penny Lash, a business born at the tail end of the Great Recession and expanded during the COVID-19 pandemic. Owner Rebecca Penny moved to Bend from Minneapolis, Minnesota 26 years ago, several years into her career in the beauty business. In 2015, Penny opened her first Penny Lash studio, a budding business offering eyelash extensions in what would grow to over a billion-dollar-a-year industry. Within a year, Penny Lash had outgrown its space and moved to a location on Galveston Avenue, employing seven lash artists. In 2021, in the middle of the pandemic, Penny Lash expanded again, opening in midtown Bend inside a 3,000-square-foot space with eight “lash beds.”

Penny didn’t stop at just offering services, however; as the business now also includes a “lash academy” teaching new artists the craft, as well as a professional line of lash products. Penny also plans to expand to a shop in Redmond soon.

Today, Penny Lash-trained artists are found region-wide.

“I’ve been educating and certifying other beauty pros in the art of lashing for a decade,” Penny told the Source. “I have trained and certified countless lash artists and now have trained other Penny Lash trainers who offer classes in their

regions in Oregon and California.”Now servicing hundreds of clients each week, it’s no surprise that Penny Lash is also looking for new people to join the team.

“The team of independent contractors are always extremely busy!” Penny said. She’s also quick to underline how much she appreciates her incredible team. “Some of the hardest working women and we are very tight knit. No catty—only cat eye.”

With the addition of services including body waxing, lash lifts, brow henna and brow lamination, Source readers are feeling the vibe, too—voting Penny Lash Best Beauty Studio—and this year, also second place in Best Beauty Boutique, too.