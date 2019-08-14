Bedouin has been a mainstay in Sisters since 1986, the year Janet Brockway opened the doors. Way back when, as a teenager, Harmony Thomas worked in the boutique—so when Brockway decided to retire, Thomas was a natural fit to take over, buying the business from that original owner last year.
As Thomas puts it, she's "taken a beautiful, iconic Sisters store and given it new life." Not only has Thomas made a few aesthetic changes to the place, but she and her husband, Brian, also took over the former Navigator News coffee shop next door, transforming it into the Good Day Cafe.
Bedouin has won the Best Boutique in Sisters category the past five years in a row. Thomas said she's happy to be back in her hometown, now as an owner of a business, and credits the boutique's customer service for all those consecutive wins.
