 Best Breakfast Sandwich 2022 | Sparrow Bakery | Food | Bend
Become a Supporter
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Food

Best Breakfast Sandwich 

Sparrow Bakery

By

Sparrow is a longtime favorite for Best Bakery in Central Oregon, winning the category every time since 2013. It won that title this year, too, but it’s also taking home new bragging rights in a new category — Best Breakfast Sandwich in Central Oregon.

click to enlarge ANNELIE KAHN
  • Annelie Kahn

Sparrow opened its original location on Scott Street in 2006 with a mission of creating high-quality baked goods at prices people can afford. The humble bakery’s popularity skyrocketed over the years, and it now has a location in Northwest Crossing and in the St. Johns neighborhood in Portland—but closed its original space this year. 

click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

“It’s very humbling that we have so many people enjoying our product that are here in Bend and outside of Bend. We went from having a staff of, like, four to over 100,” said Jessica Keating, co-owner of The Sparrow Bakery.

Popular menu items like the Ocean Roll, almond croissant sandwich and croque monsieur are all to die for, but for a morning meal that gets your day started right you can’t go wrong with the Bacon-Breakfast sandwich. 

click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

“For us we feel like the base of the sandwich is really important. And so, we do it on a croissant and then we poach an egg, we use real avocado, we make arugula aioli for the sauce, and then the bacon... we cure and then we add a little bit of sweet and savory to it,” Keating said. “I think that each item is really good on its own but then when you put it together it eats really well.”

Vegetarians don’t have to miss out either; the non-bacon breakfast uses havarti cheese instead of bacon. “A lot of people like that even if they also like bacon, the melted cheese with the egg is really nice,” Keating said.

SECOND PLACE:  Rockin’ Dave’s Bistro & Backstage Lounge



Location Details The Sparrow Bakery - Northwest Crossing
2748 NW Crossing Dr.
Summit West
Bend, OR
541-647-2323
Mon-Fri 8am-4pm, Sat-Sun 8am-3pm
Breakfast & Lunch Guide, Coffee & Tea and Best Spots for Foodies
Map

Location Details Rockin' Daves Bistro & Backstage Lounge
661 NE Greenwood Ave.
Midtown/Orchard District
Bend, OR
541-318-8177
Wed-Sun 7:30am-2pm
Breakfast & Lunch Guide, Northwest Eclectic, Bar / Pub / Lounge, Lunch Spots and Casual American
Map
  |  
 

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Browse Best Of:

⇑ Browse 'Best Of' Above ⇑

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Source Weekly August 11, 2022

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Special Issues & Guides

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2022

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2022

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation