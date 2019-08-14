Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Food

Best Breakfast 

McKay Cottage

By

This year marks McKay Cottage's 10th in a row winning the best breakfast award and owner Pam Morgan credits her workers.

"It just comes down to really having a great staff," Morgan said.

click image DANIEL ROBBINS
  • Daniel Robbins

Morgan noted employees who have remained with the restaurant for several years, both in the kitchen and in the front of the house.

Her trick for that solid staff: employing workers based on their desire, enthusiasm and kindness, rather than their experience. Everything else can be worked on.

"Hiring nice, smart people and then training them to do the job," Morgan said.

Morgan also praised Bend and its residents.

"Couldn't think of a more beautiful place to live," Morgan said, adding that it's unusual to have a bad day at work. "Being in the restaurant business in Bend is an absolute joy."

click image DANIEL ROBBINS
  • Daniel Robbins

January 2020 will mark the 14th anniversary of Morgan's ownership. The building itself once sat in Drake Park and was moved to its current site on O.B. Riley Road—just past Shilo Inns and across from the Deschutes River—in 1973, according to the restaurant's website.

"And it's such a great setting," Morgan said of the restaurant, known for its expansive patio and towering elm trees, a shady oasis for outdoor summer dining.

click image DANIEL ROBBINS
  • Daniel Robbins

McKay Cottage is also known for routinely accommodating special orders and substitutions. It's a place that those visiting the area summer after summer make a point of returning to when they're in town.

To Morgan, the biggest challenge has entailed keeping up with the increasingly busy pace—while maintaining the restaurant's high standards—as Bend grows and brings more people to serve.

"It just makes us feel super proud," Morgan said of hitting the 10-year-in-a-row mark. "It's a big honor."

Location Details McKay Cottage
62910 O.B. Riley Rd.
Boyd Acres | NE
Bend, OR
541-383-2697
Daily 7am-2pm
Breakfast and Lunch, Best Patios and Best of Central Oregon readers' poll winners
Map

2nd Place:
Location Details CHOW
CHOW
1110 NW Newport Ave.
River West
Bend, OR
541-728-0256
Daily 7am-2pm
New American and Breakfast and Lunch
Map

  |  

Previous Winners

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Browse Best Of:

⇑ Browse 'Best Of' Above ⇑

Current Issue

Issue Cover

August 14-21, 2019

  • 2019 Best of Central Oregon

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Cascades Reader Logo Cascades Reader

Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.

Special Issues & Guides

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

The Leaflet

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2019

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2019 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation