 Best Brewer ▶ [with video] 2020 | Nate Doss, Bevel Brewing
Drink

Best Brewer ▶ [with video] 

Nate Doss, Bevel Brewing

"I always say, my goal in making beer is to create great conversation," says Nate Doss, winner of the 2020 Best Brewer award. Good thing, because there's quite a bit of conversation right now about Nate and Valarie (Jenkins) Doss and their Bevel Craft Brewing. Between the two of them, they have seven world championship and two junior world championship disc golf titles—and then, they managed to turn that passion, drive and focus into the world of craft beer.

DARRIS HURST
Personally, I'm Over the Rainbow with my love for Bevel. Whether it's the dark chocolate maltiness of Black Ace or the On Tour Barleywine, which hits a balance between bitter and sweet that reminds me of absolutely nothing else, Bevel is taking chances with its flavor profiles that no local brewery has done since the early days of Boneyard.

WATCH: Our interview with Best Brewer Nate Doss:

Even to try opening a new brewery in Central Oregon takes a level of fearlessness nowadays that is staggering. There are so many to choose from here that it's almost overwhelming, but Bevel stands separate from the pack. Nate Doss explains: "We knew, coming into this saturated craft beer market, it would be difficult to stand out in a town like Bend because of all the incredible breweries we have. At the end of the day, it has always been our goal to just focus on the quality of the beer we produce and make sure that we personally enjoy each beer that we put on tap for our customers."

Flying monkeys couldn't keep me away.

Bevel Craft Brewing
911 SE Armour Rd., Suite B, Bend
541-972-3835
bevelbeer.com

2nd - Tonya Cornett - 10 Barrel Brewing Co.

 

September 16-23, 2020

