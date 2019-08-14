Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Shopping

Best Budtender 

Hobey Weston

By

Everyone smokes or dabs or vapes or shatters for different reasons: maybe to calm anxiety, help with pain relief or just to get good and stoned. Whatever the reason, they all know what a bad budtender is like. You ask the budtender for a solid recommendation and get some strangely named strain you've never heard of, with a promise that it's exactly what you're looking for.

You get home with your sweet, sweet legal satchel of goodies, and instead of something mellow, you're climbing up the walls—or instead of pain relief, you've got the worst cotton mouth of your life.

click image DANIEL ROBBINS
  • Daniel Robbins

People trust Oregrown's Hobey Weston. He's an actual expert and knows exactly the strain you need for that specific day in your life. Weston—who also got some serious nods for his joint-rolling skills in the Source's 2018 Budtender Olympics—says: "The idea of being able to talk to people, to educate and help change some of the negative connotations involved with cannabis really appealed to me, as I've always enjoyed working with people."

But why is Weston in particular such a good budtender? I think it's because he actually cares about people and cannabis and bringing those things together. "I think it's important to see yourself as a type of educator and not just a salesperson," he said. "I love to see people have a moment of realization. Working with awesome people and getting to put a smile on people's faces all day long. I love being able to show someone something they've never seen before and giving them a "mind blowing" experience of what Oregon adult use cannabis has to offer."

click image DANIEL ROBBINS
  • Daniel Robbins

1st Place: Hobey Weston, Oregrown

2nd Place: Dusty Newman, Oregrown


Location Details Oregrown
1199 NW Wall St.
Downtown
Bend, OR
844-673-4769
Daily 9am-10pm
Dispensaries
Map
  |  

Previous Winners

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Browse Best Of:

⇑ Browse 'Best Of' Above ⇑

Recent Comments

  • Re: Best Shoe Store

    • I would like to see your women's shoes.

    • Posted by Jim Fran Boetcher
    • on July 18, 2019

  • Re: Best Clothing Consignment

    • I am interested in a pair of shoes, Women's, size 8.5, red sneakers

    • Posted by Jim Fran Boetcher
    • on July 18, 2019
  • More »

Current Issue

Issue Cover

August 14-21, 2019

  • 2019 Best of Central Oregon

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Cascades Reader Logo Cascades Reader

Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.

Special Issues & Guides

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

The Leaflet

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2019

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2019 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation