Seeing Super Burrito win Best Burrito is going to bring a smile to a lot of Bendites’ faces. The hole-in-the-wall burrito joint has been serving up tasty and affordable burritos since 1995 and has been one of locals’ best kept secrets. Nowhere else in Bend can you snag a burrito for under 10 bucks and have it at your table in under 10 minutes. The cooks are committed to using fresh ingredients and authentic recipes, from the burritos down to the salsa.

click to enlarge Daniel Robbins

The non-pretentious environment welcomes a whole host of people from all walks of life. At any given lunch hour there will be families three kids deep, business people in primed and pressed suits and construction workers/contractors wearing the sawdust of half a day’s hard work on their clothes.

For those who fear that the spot is going to be blown out, you can relax; Super Burrito is a family-run restaurant committed to being loyal to its customers. It won’t stray far from what they have been doing for the last 27 years.

click to enlarge Daniel Robbins

“The Super Supreme is the most popular. The name says it all,” explains Juan Moreno, the owner of Super Burrito’s west side location, of the massive burrito stuffed with meat, chile relleno, pico and special sauces. In an age where it feels like some restaurants are trying too hard and have drifted away from authenticity, spots like this remind us that everything will be OK. Simple, straightforward and classic tastes still reign (super) supreme.