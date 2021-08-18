 Best Coffee Shop 2021 | Looney Bean | Drink | Bend
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Drink

Best Coffee Shop 

Looney Bean

By

Looney Bean is a coffee shop that seems to have it all. Seasonal flavors, solid drip coffee and a shop full of history sitting right near the Deschutes River. Looney Bean was one of the first places that Corey Getman and Sarah Jordan visited when they packed up their life and moved to Central Oregon in 2012. That shop that welcomed them to the area would become their livelihood and eventually a hub for the community and coffee.

DANIEL ROBBINS
  • Daniel Robbins

Corey Getman explains, "Sarah and I would daydream about owning our own businesses and a coffee shop was the dream." They bought the shop just a year after moving to the area. The walk-up window where you place your order for a daily caffeine boost hides a spacious and cozy outdoor seating area, right on the river's edge.

The shop sits just on the edge of downtown, surrounded by plenty of bustling shops; it's a natural central meeting location for all who pass through Bend. "We are not the hipster coffee shop," mentions Getman. Looney Bean caters to all coffee and tea drinkers looking for something to sip and a place to chill. While Getman states that "we take coffee seriously," he doesn't want anyone to feel out of place in the shop. They offer a huge menu from classic drip with freshly roasted and ground beans to sweetened seasonal lattes and more. The outdoor seating and vast menu bring in all types of people and Getman notes there is a special kind of community magic. His favorite part of the job is stepping out into the patio and finding folks from different walks of life chatting, playing a game or just enjoying the view and a brew.

DANIEL ROBBINS
  • Daniel Robbins


Looneybean.com
Location Details Looney Bean
Looney Bean
961 NW Brooks St.
Downtown
Bend, OR
541-408-9142
Daily 7am-5pm
Coffee & Tea and Breakfast & Lunch Guide
Map

Second place: Backporch Coffee Roasters

Location Details Backporch Coffee Roasters - Newport Ave.
Backporch Coffee Roasters - Newport Ave.
1052 NW Newport Ave.
River West
Bend, OR
541-617-3984
Mon-Fri 6:30am-6pm, Sat-Sun 7am-5pm
Coffee & Tea and Best of Central Oregon readers' poll winners
Map
Location Details Backporch Coffee Roasters - Drive Up
Backporch Coffee Roasters - Drive Up
1075 15th St.
SE Bend
Bend, OR
541-382-0005
Mon-Fri 6:30am-6pm, Sat-Sun 7am-5pm
Coffee & Tea
Map
Location Details Backporch Coffee Roasters Downtown
Backporch Coffee Roasters Downtown
55 NW Franklin Ave Suite 168
Downtown
Bend, OR
Mon-Fri 6:30am-6pm, Sat-Sun 7am-5pm
Coffee & Tea and Best of Central Oregon readers' poll winners
Map
Location Details Backporch Coffee Roasters - Greenwood Ave.
Backporch Coffee Roasters - Greenwood Ave.
706 NE Greenwood Ave. #140
Midtown/Orchard District
Bend, OR
541-678-5458
Mon-Fri 6:30am-6pm, Sat-Sun 7am-5pm
Coffee & Tea and Best of Central Oregon readers' poll winners
Map
  |  
 

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Browse Best Of:

⇑ Browse 'Best Of' Above ⇑

Current Issue

Issue Cover

August 18-25, 2021

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Special Issues & Guides

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Give Guide

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation