Looney Bean is a coffee shop that seems to have it all. Seasonal flavors, solid drip coffee and a shop full of history sitting right near the Deschutes River. Looney Bean was one of the first places that Corey Getman and Sarah Jordan visited when they packed up their life and moved to Central Oregon in 2012. That shop that welcomed them to the area would become their livelihood and eventually a hub for the community and coffee.

Daniel Robbins

Corey Getman explains, "Sarah and I would daydream about owning our own businesses and a coffee shop was the dream." They bought the shop just a year after moving to the area. The walk-up window where you place your order for a daily caffeine boost hides a spacious and cozy outdoor seating area, right on the river's edge.

The shop sits just on the edge of downtown, surrounded by plenty of bustling shops; it's a natural central meeting location for all who pass through Bend. "We are not the hipster coffee shop," mentions Getman. Looney Bean caters to all coffee and tea drinkers looking for something to sip and a place to chill. While Getman states that "we take coffee seriously," he doesn't want anyone to feel out of place in the shop. They offer a huge menu from classic drip with freshly roasted and ground beans to sweetened seasonal lattes and more. The outdoor seating and vast menu bring in all types of people and Getman notes there is a special kind of community magic. His favorite part of the job is stepping out into the patio and finding folks from different walks of life chatting, playing a game or just enjoying the view and a brew.

Daniel Robbins

Second place: Backporch Coffee Roasters