Drink

Best Cold Brew Coffee 

Riff Cold Brewed – Craft Food & Beverage Taproom

By

Know any good riffs? The crew at Riff Cold Brewed does — they're riffin' on coffee-centric ideas day in, day out. Riff opened the world's first cold-brew taproom in December, featuring over 10 finely crafted cold-brewed coffees on tap at any given time, in addition to beer and kombucha on their custom-made 30-tap tower—a beautiful sculpture in its own right.

Daniel Robbins
  • Daniel Robbins

I discovered the joy of cold brew a few years ago. It has lower acidity than coffee brewed with hot water (buh-bye, acid reflux), and the cold brew process brings out delicate notes in coffee beans, often lost when brewing hot coffee. There's nothing standard or classic about Riff's brews—they're always trying new brews and rotating the taps. The Arm in Arm is a popular brew, with notes of red berry and stonefruit. Personally, I like the CBD version, which contains 50 MG of CBD per serving. It takes a little of the edge off the caffeine.

Daniel Robbins
  • Daniel Robbins

The Alter Ego sparkling coffee fruit tea is something special as well, and the perfect caffeinated refreshment for a summer day on their patio. Coffee fruit, or cascara, is a waste byproduct of coffee harvesting.



One hundred billion pounds is estimated to be wasted this year, left in fields to decompose, says Paul Evers—Riff's co-founder. In addition to not being great for the environment, it's a product from which hard-working farmers aren't making a profit, because the demand for it is so low. Evers is excited about the idea of utilizing this underused fruit to create a new revenue stream for farmers, while highlighting how versatile and colorful in flavor coffee can be.

"It's a tall order to reframe what a coffee establishment is," says Evers. "But for all those people who have been [to the taproom] and experienced it—we get really great feedback and reviews. Then we're also seeing it as an experiment, too—so we're constantly learning and adapting and modifying."

Location Details Riff - Craft Food & Beverage Taproom
555 NW Arizona Ave, Suite 30
Box Factory
Bend, OR
458-206-0825
Coffee, Breakfast and Lunch and Northwest Eclectic
Map

2nd Place:

Location Details Backporch Coffee Roasters - Newport Ave.
Backporch Coffee Roasters - Newport Ave.
1052 NW Newport Ave.
River West
Bend, OR
541-617-3984
Mon-Fri 6:30am-6pm, Sat-Sun 7am-5pm
Coffee and Best of Central Oregon readers' poll winners
Map
Location Details Backporch Coffee Roasters - Drive Up
Backporch Coffee Roasters - Drive Up
1075 15th St.
SE Bend
Bend, OR
541-382-0005
Mon-Fri 6am-5pm, Sat-Sun 7am-4pm
Coffee
Map
Location Details Backporch Coffee Roasters - Century Drive
Backporch Coffee Roasters - Century Drive
70 SW Century Drive
River West
Bend, OR
541-323-3224
Mon-Fri 7am-4pm, Sat-Sun 8am-1pm
Coffee and Best of Central Oregon readers' poll winners
Map
Location Details Backporch Coffee Roasters - Greenwood Ave.
Backporch Coffee Roasters - Greenwood Ave.
706 NE Greenwood Ave. #140
Midtown/Orchard District
Bend, OR
541-678-5458
Mon-Fri 6:30am-6pm, Sat-Sun 7am-5pm
Coffee and Best of Central Oregon readers' poll winners
Map
 

