Best Dance Studio 

1. How do kids benefit from dance? Dance is a great way for kids to progress in motor skill development, engage multiple senses and gain an understanding of a classroom/studio community environment. As dancers grow in age, dance can become an amazing opportunity to learn the value in creativity, self-expression, confidence, body awareness, problem solving, risk taking, commitment and most of all, memories and friendships that last a lifetime.



2. What sort of dance do you teach? The Vibe teaches a wide variety of dance including ballet, tap, jazz, hip hop, lyrical, contemporary, acrodance and breakin'. We begin classes for dancers starting as young as three and progress all the way to adult. With both recreational and competitive dance programs available, dancers are able to choose their level of involvement and progression here at The Vibe.

3. Can you describe your special "Boy's Program?" We have quite a few male dancers and instructors at The Vibe—which has given us the opportunity to have a couple of "Boys Only" classes. This allows for boys to come in and try different dance classes in an environment in which they may feel more comfortable. However, boys are welcome and do participate in all our classes!

4.What are birthday parties like at The Vibe? We have a few different options for birthday parties including set themes, or you can design a custom birthday party! Parties usually begin with arrival time, then approximately 45 minutes of dance instruction, games or free dance. After that there is time for the usual party activities such as cake and presents—and then departure time. Our staff loves hosting birthday parties, which are available Saturdays and Sundays at 1pm or 5pm.

V!be Dance Center 740 NE 3rd Street, Suite 1, Bend 541-318-8338 danceatthevibe.com Mon., Tues., Thurs., 3pm-9pm Wed., 2pm-9pm Fri., 3pm-6pm