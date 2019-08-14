Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Best Of Redmond

Best Dinner 

Red Martini Kitchen & Cocktails

By

Red Martini's dinner menu reads like a treasure trove of all the things people love about America: King salmon, Maine lobster, beef tenderloin, Dungeness crab.... And with a handful of items with a French flair, including the French Cassoulet and a French Pot Roast, it's safe to say this restaurant and cocktail bar has both sides of the pond on lock.

COURTESY RED MARTINI
  • Courtesy Red Martini

Located in a charming, cozy spot in downtown Redmond, Red Martini has been a locals' favorite for dinner and drinks for many years—and this year, they're taking home the top spot in the dinner category among Source readers. They've been a contender since they opened, taking home the Best Bar in Redmond spot in 2015 and 2016, and coming in 2nd for Best Dinner in Redmond in both 2016 and 2018.

Indeed, the extensive drink menu, including, you guessed it, lots of martinis, is worth popping in for, ideally with one of Red Martini's decadent desserts. (Pro tip: This can be a good option for those later-night patrons, looking for somewhere to satisfy their sweet tooth once the bakeries shut down.)



NICOLE VULCAN
  • Nicole Vulcan

"When you walk in to Red Martini you feel like family!" said Chef and Owner Suzanne Tarbet. "Our space is small yet packed with personality, style, excellent service and a one of a kind award winning dining experience! As a guest, you'll enjoy a romantic ambiance with art deco influence. Our menu specializes in French inspired New American cuisine all made in house."

COURTESY RED MARTINI
  • Courtesy Red Martini

Even as Redmond continues to grow, and more cool spots open up, visitors can still paint the town red with a visit to Red Martini.

2nd place - Diego's Spirited Kitchen


Red Martini Kitchen & Cocktails

509 SW 6th St., Redmond

541-504-6424

redmartiniandwinebar.com

  |  

Previous Winners

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Browse Best Of:

⇑ Browse 'Best Of' Above ⇑

Current Issue

Issue Cover

August 14-21, 2019

  • 2019 Best of Central Oregon

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Cascades Reader Logo Cascades Reader

Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.

Special Issues & Guides

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

The Leaflet

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2019

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2019 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation