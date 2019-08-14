Red Martini's dinner menu reads like a treasure trove of all the things people love about America: King salmon, Maine lobster, beef tenderloin, Dungeness crab.... And with a handful of items with a French flair, including the French Cassoulet and a French Pot Roast, it's safe to say this restaurant and cocktail bar has both sides of the pond on lock.

Located in a charming, cozy spot in downtown Redmond, Red Martini has been a locals' favorite for dinner and drinks for many years—and this year, they're taking home the top spot in the dinner category among Source readers. They've been a contender since they opened, taking home the Best Bar in Redmond spot in 2015 and 2016, and coming in 2nd for Best Dinner in Redmond in both 2016 and 2018.



Indeed, the extensive drink menu, including, you guessed it, lots of martinis, is worth popping in for, ideally with one of Red Martini's decadent desserts. (Pro tip: This can be a good option for those later-night patrons, looking for somewhere to satisfy their sweet tooth once the bakeries shut down.)





"When you walk in to Red Martini you feel like family!" said Chef and Owner Suzanne Tarbet. "Our space is small yet packed with personality, style, excellent service and a one of a kind award winning dining experience! As a guest, you'll enjoy a romantic ambiance with art deco influence. Our menu specializes in French inspired New American cuisine all made in house."

Even as Redmond continues to grow, and more cool spots open up, visitors can still paint the town red with a visit to Red Martini.

