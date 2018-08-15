Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Best Of Redmond

Best Dinner 

Diego’s Spirited Kitchen

By
DANIEL ROBBINS
  • Daniel Robbins

Bend might get a lot of play when it comes to talking about eats and drinks in Central Oregon—but look out, Beer Town, USA, because Redmond is coming after you with a charm all its own. From brew pubs serving up tasty suds to restaurants with loads of curb appeal, Redmond is far from a one-horse town, or one only boasting chain dives and fast food.

click to enlarge DANIEL ROBBINS
  • Daniel Robbins

Case in point: Diego’s Spirited Kitchen, which takes home the award for Best Dinner in Redmond yet again. Love yourself a margarita after a long, hot day? Let the “No Rules ‘Rita” be like your Calgon, washing the woes of work away. While the restaurant’s name might infer that this is a spot for all things Mexican, you don’t have to limit yourself to just one country’s cuisine at Diego’s. The spot touts itself as a place for international cuisine, including Italian, Creole and American dishes. Pop some Maine lobster cakes in your mouth while you sip that ‘Rita, and then move onto a fusion dish such as the Carnitas Raviolis or the Creole Barbecue Shrimp. And of course, nachos, fajitas, burritos and salads are also on offer.

Redmond, Ore. is definitely on the rise—and Diego’s Spirited Kitchen is helping it get there.

2nd Place: Red Martini Wine Bar & Grill

Diego’s Spirited Kitchen

447 SW 6th St., Redmond

541-316-2002

diegosspiritedkitchen.com

  |  
 

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Browse Best Of:

⇑ Browse 'Best Of' Above ⇑

Current Issue

Issue Cover

August 15-22, 2018

Special Issues

Join Our Newsletter

Special Issues & Guides

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Best Of

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Happy Hour Guide Summer 2018

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide Summer 2018

Visitor's Guide: Where cool peeps go to find cool things

Scout 2018

Visitor's Guide: Where cool peeps go to find cool things

Restaurant Guide 2018

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2018

The Leaflet - Spring 2018

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2018

Breakfast and Lunch Guide 2017

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast and Lunch Guide 2017

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletter
Instagram
RSS

© 2018 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation