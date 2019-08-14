Best Dispensary 

It must feel good to be the best. For the last five years, Oregrown has been Bend's highest-profile dispensary—sponsoring events, creating on-point swag and following their own guidelines for what a mellow weed shop can be. Bend is packed to the gills with dispensaries, but year after year, Oregrown takes the Best Of crown with ease.

Oregrown's Co-Founder, Director and Chief Brand Officer Christina Hadar has a good idea about why that might be.

"Oregrown is unique in that we do not just provide an award-winning cannabis retail experience, we are also a true, grassroots lifestyle brand," says Hadar. "We consistently offer a wide range of quality products from the best vendors in the state, exceptional customer service and an incredibly inviting atmosphere for all types of consumers."

Since the beginning, Oregrown hasn't just sought out popularity for the sake of making a buck, doing an amazing job proving how much they care about Bend and its environs. They do that, "Whether it be sponsoring large scale events, partnering with the Humane Society of Central Oregon to create animal donation fund efforts, or continuously supporting local athletes and initiatives," says Hadar. "We strive to be a force for good in all that we do, and I think it shows."

But where does a dispensary this popular go from here? "With an exciting path toward expansion on the retail side, with the opening of our three new flagship retail locations in Portland, Eugene and Cannon Beach, and our wholesale side servicing nearly 300 doors statewide. Believe it not, five years in, it feels as though we are just getting started."

Hadar and company don't take their win for granted, though. "We would like to thank all Source readers for showing us so much love over the last five years," says Hadar. "From the bottom of our hearts. Our entire team works tremendously hard, day in and day out, to give our best to each and every customer that comes through our doors. It brings us so much joy to see our passion publicly recognized! Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!"



