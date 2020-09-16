 Best Dispensary 2020 | Tokyo Starfish | Shopping | Bend
Search
Settings
Become a Source Insider
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Shopping

Best Dispensary 

Tokyo Starfish

By

As I'm sure you've noticed, Bend has a surplus of dispensaries. When marijuana became legal in Oregon, the novelty of just being able to walk into a store and come out with cannabis was cool enough to keep many dispensaries going—even the hollow Tin Man ones, basically empty on the inside with crappy customer service and a poor selection base.

MEGAN BAKER
  • Megan Baker

But now after a few years, the cream has had a chance to rise and Tokyo Starfish continues to prove why it's consistently one of the most popular dispensaries in Bend. Even as tastes change and customers keep searching for whatever is the new-new, Tokyo realizes the delicate balance it needs to tread to keep people coming back.

When looking at what's important for a dispensary to offer in 2020, Director of Marketing Jason Shurtz explains the Tokyo philosophy. "Providing consistent, friendly and welcoming customer service," says Shurtz. "Also providing a product selection that isn't directly catered to people with a lot of previous cannabis experience. Make things easy and comfortable for customers; coming into a dispensary for your first time can be a daunting experience for some and you don't want anyone to have a bad experience for their first time."

Thanks for being gentle with us, Tokyo. It's always nice for pot shopping to feel fun instead of like a chore, and the Starfish always keeps it light and green.

Tokyo Starfish
Box Factory – 542 NW Arizona Ave., Bend
South – 61230 S. Hwy 97, Bend
3rd St. – 923 SE 3rd St., Bend
tokyostarfish.com

2nd - Oregrown


  |  

Previous Winners

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Browse Best Of:

⇑ Browse 'Best Of' Above ⇑

Current Issue

Issue Cover

September 16-23, 2020

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Special Issues & Guides

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation