As I'm sure you've noticed, Bend has a surplus of dispensaries. When marijuana became legal in Oregon, the novelty of just being able to walk into a store and come out with cannabis was cool enough to keep many dispensaries going—even the hollow Tin Man ones, basically empty on the inside with crappy customer service and a poor selection base.

Megan Baker

But now after a few years, the cream has had a chance to rise and Tokyo Starfish continues to prove why it's consistently one of the most popular dispensaries in Bend. Even as tastes change and customers keep searching for whatever is the new-new, Tokyo realizes the delicate balance it needs to tread to keep people coming back.

When looking at what's important for a dispensary to offer in 2020, Director of Marketing Jason Shurtz explains the Tokyo philosophy. "Providing consistent, friendly and welcoming customer service," says Shurtz. "Also providing a product selection that isn't directly catered to people with a lot of previous cannabis experience. Make things easy and comfortable for customers; coming into a dispensary for your first time can be a daunting experience for some and you don't want anyone to have a bad experience for their first time."

Thanks for being gentle with us, Tokyo. It's always nice for pot shopping to feel fun instead of like a chore, and the Starfish always keeps it light and green.

Tokyo Starfish

Box Factory – 542 NW Arizona Ave., Bend

South – 61230 S. Hwy 97, Bend

3rd St. – 923 SE 3rd St., Bend

tokyostarfish.com

2nd - Oregrown