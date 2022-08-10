When people think of breakfast in Bend one place sticks out: The Victorian Cafe. The staple breakfast spot has won multiple awards for best breakfast, has even been mentioned by The New York Times and keeps the ball rolling with two more awards granted by Source readers this year. Source readers have voted The Victorian Cafe’s egg benedicts and Bloody Mary as the best in town.

click to enlarge Jessie Czopek

Diners have the option to select from 10 different “bennies” on the breakfast menu. Although a classic benedict is an option, it’s hard not to explore an adventurous side and dive headfirst into the experimental options. The Dungeness Crab Benedict boasts fresh crab and asparagus topped with avocado. Other options offer pesto hollandaise or a Cajun variety for those looking to spice things up. Whatever your taste, The Victorian Cafe has you covered.

click to enlarge Jessie Czopek

If you haven’t experienced the Victorian Cafe’s Bloody Mary, be ready for a monstrosity ready to crush any hangover. If a shrimp, sausage and cheese tower poking out of a thick and spicy tomato juice drink sounds up your alley then look no further. Lined across the rim are pickled veggies and olives—yes an actual pickle, and salt to balance out the zest and pepper inside. Two shots of house infused vodka rest inside the monster. Add all this up and a satisfactory nap looks like a pretty pleasing way to end brunch.