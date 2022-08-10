 Best Eggs Benedict 2022 | The Victorian Cafe | Food | Bend
Become a Supporter
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Food

Best Eggs Benedict 

The Victorian Cafe

By

When people think of breakfast in Bend one place sticks out: The Victorian Cafe. The staple breakfast spot has won multiple awards for best breakfast, has even been mentioned by The New York Times and keeps the ball rolling with two more awards granted by Source readers this year. Source readers have voted The Victorian Cafe’s egg benedicts and Bloody Mary as the best in town. 

click to enlarge JESSIE CZOPEK
  • Jessie Czopek

Diners have the option to select from 10 different “bennies” on the breakfast menu. Although a classic benedict is an option, it’s hard not to explore an adventurous side and dive headfirst into the experimental options. The Dungeness Crab Benedict boasts fresh crab and asparagus topped with avocado. Other options offer pesto hollandaise or a Cajun variety for those looking to spice things up. Whatever your taste, The Victorian Cafe has you covered. 

click to enlarge JESSIE CZOPEK
  • Jessie Czopek

If you haven’t experienced the Victorian Cafe’s Bloody Mary, be ready for a monstrosity ready to crush any hangover. If a shrimp, sausage and cheese tower poking out of a thick and spicy tomato juice drink sounds up your alley then look no further. Lined across the rim are pickled veggies and olives—yes an actual pickle, and salt to balance out the zest and pepper inside. Two shots of house infused vodka rest inside the monster. Add all this up and a satisfactory nap looks like a pretty pleasing way to end brunch. 

click to enlarge JESSIE CZOPEK
  • Jessie Czopek

SECOND FOR EGGS BENEDICT: McKay Cottage Restaurant

Location Details Victorian Café
Victorian Café
1404 NW Galveston Ave.
River West
Bend, OR
541-382-6411
Daily 7am-2pm
Fine Dining and Breakfast & Lunch Guide
Map
Location Details McKay Cottage
62910 O.B. Riley Rd.
Boyd Acres | NE
Bend, OR
541-383-2697
Daily 7am-2pm
Breakfast & Lunch Guide, Best Patios and Best of Central Oregon readers' poll winners
Map

  |  
 

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Browse Best Of:

⇑ Browse 'Best Of' Above ⇑

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Source Weekly Best Of 2022

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Special Issues & Guides

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2022

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2022

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation