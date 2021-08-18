Who would believe that a little food truck nestled on a corner of the west side of town crafts the best falafel and fries I have ever had? The secret?

"Everything is made from scratch, we focus on quality and doing a few things really well," states Sierra Phillips, the owner and culinary mastermind behind the little fried bites of chickpea goodness. The process starts with soaking the chickpeas and then grinding them up with fresh herbs. Each batch is made fresh every day! Not only does this ensure that they are gluten free and vegan, but it gives them a fan base big enough to grant them Best Falafel in Central Oregon.

After being rolled up, the falafel is fried in fresh oil before being served with your choice of fresh toppings and amazing sauces. My favorite way to chow down on the best falafel in town is wrapped up in a pita and stacked with toppings. Don't forget to order with a side of what would surely win the category for the Best Fries in Central Oregon. The toppings range from traditional fare to some of the owner's favorite things. This mix brings in a wide variety of falafel and Mediterranean lovers, from senior Israeli folks looking for traditional fare to ski bums looking for something to nosh on after a few runs.

Community is a big part of the Bo's experience. It is obvious in the care the staff has for each customer and for welcoming community events. But there is also a supportive community behind the scenes. Phillips notes, "We have a lot of young line cooks that we let do specials and learn their own cooking style." Their elusive but delicious specials range from wings, arancini and the occasional bagel and brunch. Snag a plate by paying close attention to the restaurant's Instagram page where you can also find the daily slushie flavors and other seasonal treats.

