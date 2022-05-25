Best Family Night Out 

S

click to enlarge Maile Mason

un Mountain, built and operated by the Ramsey family of Bend, has been dishing up fun in Central Oregon since 1995. During the pandemic, the facility underwent a major renovation, offering a more adult-friendly atmosphere as well as adding some new, active games for the kids. Owner Scott Ramsey talks more about the updates.We added laser tag and a virtual-reality unit with 15 VR games. Both of those have been wild successes coming out of the pandemic. Fighting zombies is fun!The whole atmosphere has changed. It went from a ‘90s, primary-colored kids’ theme to industrial chic, with weathered tin on the walls. We took out six of our bowling lanes and used the reclaimed wood to make all the tables – and there’s a new sports-pub area with two billiard tables and lots of big-screen TVs for the adults. We’ve been super busy since the pandemic, so we haven’t even finished moving everything. We’re still working on the exterior.Besides the renovation, we’ve added some employee benefits. We offer flex schedules, health benefits and free use of all the activities. We have a new cook who’s been creating new menu items, as well. And the renovated pub area is a comfortable place for adults to hang out while the kids play.Sun Mountain Fun Center300 NE Bend River Mall Dr., Bend541-382-6161