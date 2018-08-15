Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Food

Best Food Cart 

Ronin Sushi and Japanese Grill

By
Scott Byers hangs out the window of his Ronin food cart. - CHRIS MILLER
  • Chris Miller
  • Scott Byers hangs out the window of his Ronin food cart.

Food carts seem to sprout up in Bend faster than new residents. Picking the best food cart must have been a difficult task, but the readers have spoken, and they made an excellent choice.

Ronin is a Japanese comfort food cart located at The Bite in Tumalo. Its menu changes depending on what fresh fish is delivered, but you can usually count on delicious poke bowls—made of tuna or salmon—sashimi, nigiri, rolls and non-sushi items including bento boxes.

Having tried the tuna poke bowl, I can attest to its deliciousness. The raw fish nearly melts in your mouth. It's so fresh, you could swear a dory fisherman just handed you the ahi himself.

Chef Scott Byers said he started Ronin three years ago because of his love of Japanese food and his desire to make it affordable.

"I don't know why sushi is so expensive," Byers said. "It's a $400-$500-a-night meal."

Poke tuna bowl. - CHRIS MILLER
  • Chris Miller
  • Poke tuna bowl.

Byers said he wanted to buck the exorbitant prices and make sushi that's better, cheaper and different. All Ronin's fish needs to be wild caught or sustainably farmed, Byers said.

Byers worked previously at other Bend sushi institutions, including 5Fusion. In addition to the food cart, he and his other chefs do private sushi bars in customers' homes that can serve from six to 20 people. Byers said he flies fish directly from Japan for some of the private gigs.

Byers said it's the locals who have kept him fed, and he wouldn't be here without them.

"I'm stoked that people are turned on to it," he said of Ronin.

2nd Place: Thailandia Asian Food Cart

Ronin

At The Bite in Tumalo

19860 7th St., Bend

on Facebook

  |  

Previous Winners

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Browse Best Of:

⇑ Browse 'Best Of' Above ⇑

Current Issue

Issue Cover

August 15-22, 2018

Special Issues

Join Our Newsletter

Special Issues & Guides

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Best Of

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Happy Hour Guide Summer 2018

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide Summer 2018

Visitor's Guide: Where cool peeps go to find cool things

Scout 2018

Visitor's Guide: Where cool peeps go to find cool things

Restaurant Guide 2018

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2018

The Leaflet - Spring 2018

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2018

Breakfast and Lunch Guide 2017

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast and Lunch Guide 2017

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletter
Instagram
RSS

© 2018 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation