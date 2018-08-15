Best Furniture Store 

Wyatt Gaines

Bend UpStyle is elevating the experience for shoppers. New owners Randy and Jeanette Wright have transformed the store on Greenwood Avenue—once focused on consignment furniture—to an upscale joint full of new furniture, including locally made pieces and custom work.

click to enlarge Chris Miller

UpStyle also does window coverings—from measurement to install—and home staging to help people sell their houses. UpStyle's team also does design work to get the most out of your living space.

"We appreciate that people notice us and like us," Randy Wright said.

Walking into the bright space on Greenwood, you're greeted by leather furniture, custom wood coffee tables and large sectional couches that beg you to take a nap or read a book.

UpStyle still has its other location on Northeast Third Street, which specializes in pre-owned furniture and new discount clearance furniture. If you have pre-owned furniture to trade in for store credit, the Third Street location is the first place to visit. They can look at your trade-in pieces and any credit you get can be used at both locations.



2nd Place: Furnish Design