Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Shopping

Best Furniture Store 

Bend UpStyle

By
WYATT GAINES
  • Wyatt Gaines

Bend UpStyle is elevating the experience for shoppers. New owners Randy and Jeanette Wright have transformed the store on Greenwood Avenue—once focused on consignment furniture—to an upscale joint full of new furniture, including locally made pieces and custom work.

click to enlarge CHRIS MILLER
  • Chris Miller

UpStyle also does window coverings—from measurement to install—and home staging to help people sell their houses. UpStyle's team also does design work to get the most out of your living space.

"We appreciate that people notice us and like us," Randy Wright said.

Walking into the bright space on Greenwood, you're greeted by leather furniture, custom wood coffee tables and large sectional couches that beg you to take a nap or read a book.

UpStyle still has its other location on Northeast Third Street, which specializes in pre-owned furniture and new discount clearance furniture. If you have pre-owned furniture to trade in for store credit, the Third Street location is the first place to visit. They can look at your trade-in pieces and any credit you get can be used at both locations.

2nd Place: Furnish Design

Bend UpStyle

Greenwood Avenue Location

500 NE Greenwood Ave., Bend

541-678-3381

3rd Street Location

1255 NE 3rd St., Bend

541-306-7243

bendupstyle.com

  |  
 

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Browse Best Of:

⇑ Browse 'Best Of' Above ⇑

Current Issue

Issue Cover

August 15-22, 2018

Special Issues

Join Our Newsletter

Special Issues & Guides

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Best Of

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Happy Hour Guide Summer 2018

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide Summer 2018

Visitor's Guide: Where cool peeps go to find cool things

Scout 2018

Visitor's Guide: Where cool peeps go to find cool things

Restaurant Guide 2018

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2018

The Leaflet - Spring 2018

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2018

Breakfast and Lunch Guide 2017

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast and Lunch Guide 2017

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletter
Instagram
RSS

© 2018 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation