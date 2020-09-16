 Best Green Business 2020 | Central Oregon Locavore | Shopping | Bend
Search
Settings
Become a Source Insider
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Shopping

Best Green Business 

Central Oregon Locavore

By

Central Oregon Locavore has been connecting local farmers with customers since 2010, when it opened an online store. Today, Locavore is a small, indoor farmers market on NE Third Street with a co-op feel: it sells fresh produce, dairy, meat and other local and sustainable goods. The shelves are stocked with colorful vegetables, bulk bins and hard-to-find personal care items.

MEGAN BAKER
  • Megan Baker

"It's our goal and mission to support local farmers and ranchers for the health of our community," said Nicolle Timm-Branch, president and founder.

"It's nice to see it recognized and appreciated because we work hard and it's definitely a labor of love," she said when she found out Locavore was voted Best Green Business.

During the first months of the pandemic, Locavore was busier than it had ever been before.

"People are interested in being healthy; they want their immune systems to stay strong," she said. "They also want to do everything they can to support the local economy through this."

MEGAN BAKER
  • Megan Baker

Grocery store shortages made people realize that conventional food systems in the U.S. were not as stable as they thought, she said.

"More people now understand how important it is to build solid, local food production systems and a community so that we are a little more self-reliant," she said.

"I think people appreciate the importance of supporting our friends and neighbors who grow local food, because especially in the High Desert, growing food is difficult," she said. "We face short growing seasons, volcanic soil, extreme temperature variations and low rain fall, as well as harsh winters."

Central Oregon Locavore
1841 NE 3rd St., Bend
541-633-7388
centraloregonlocavore.org

2nd - The Gear Fix


  |  

Previous Winners

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Browse Best Of:

⇑ Browse 'Best Of' Above ⇑

Current Issue

Issue Cover

September 16-23, 2020

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Special Issues & Guides

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation