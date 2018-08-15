Daniel Robbins

It's 11 am and your teeth are sporting wooly sweaters. You're sweating out last night's six-plus-pack of craft brews, and your mom's yelling into the basement to turn off the sound on your Fortnite game, or else. Sounds like it's time for some hangover grub.

Lucky for you, your mom doesn't much care for the D&D Grill—even if it has been around long enough that it was the place she met your dad, and then your two stepdads, back in her day.

Whether you're the type who only ascends from the basement to escape your mom, or you're simply a bar fly who can't bother to slap two eggs in a pan, let the D&D's sweet, sweet hangover grub menu be your manna, falling almost as fast as your mom's flyswatter when you tell her to eff off.

Maybe you start with one of the build-your-own omelettes or the Chicken Fried Skillet—or maybe you skip right over that nasty thing called morning and go straight for the burgers, steaks, prime rib or tots. Or the full meal deal: the D&D Original Fat Man, sporting ham, bacon, a fried egg, cheddar cheese and topped with the works.

Either way, this dank bar in the heart of downtown is waaaay better than your basement—probably why it's won the Best Hangover Grub award many years in a row.



