As COVID-19 has kept many downtown businesses unable to take full advantage of their dining rooms, 900 Wall expanded into the street and kept people coming back to what is essentially one of the most popular restaurants/happy hours in Bend.

Megan Baker

"Having the additional outdoor seating has been instrumental to our success this summer," says co-owner and operator Katie Egge. "I think our guests really appreciate the option to sit outside and feel safe. Our dining areas being so spread out and all the additional steps we've taken to stay safe and sanitized has been an added challenge, but we have adapted."

The worst thing about 900 Wall's happy hour is that the menu is legit so varied and diverse, that I sometimes have decision anxiety when trying to figure out what to order. Like, yes, I'm obviously going to get some spicy deviled eggs and the house-made mortadella, but do I follow that up with the pork belly sliders or the banh mi? If only there were some mysterious man behind the curtain to help me decide.

Darris Hurst

Ultimately, Egge knows exactly what it is that's keeping people coming to 900 Wall during this very stressful time: "I hope that people can dine with us and feel comfort and joy in letting us take care of them," says Egge. "Let us do the cooking and cleaning and give our guests a couple hours to relax and enjoy and escape all the stresses we are all experiencing these days." Well, if you insist.

900 Wall

900 NW Wall St., Bend

541-323-6295

900wall.com

2nd - Pine Tavern