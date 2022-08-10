Walk down Wall Street in downtown Bend nearly any afternoon and you’ll find out what many Bendites already know: 900 Wall is a popular spot, with outdoor tables hugging the block, happy patrons busily gobbling up the oysters on the half shell, fried green beans, house-made fries, and of course, happy hour cocktails. Served from 3 to 5:30pm, the happy hour at 900 Wall is a go-to for wise locals who like great drinks, a superb wine list and yummy small plates for reasonable prices—ideal as a meal all in itself, or as the pre-game for the remarkable dinners served up after happy hour is over.