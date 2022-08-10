 Best Happy Hour 2022 | 900 Wall | Drink | Bend
Drink

Best Happy Hour 

900 Wall

By

Walk down Wall Street in downtown Bend nearly any afternoon and you’ll find out what many Bendites already know: 900 Wall is a popular spot, with outdoor tables hugging the block, happy patrons busily gobbling up the oysters on the half shell, fried green beans, house-made fries, and of course, happy hour cocktails. Served from 3 to 5:30pm, the happy hour at 900 Wall is a go-to for wise locals who like great drinks, a superb wine list and yummy small plates for reasonable prices—ideal as a meal all in itself, or as the pre-game for the remarkable dinners served up after happy hour is over. 

click to enlarge SOURCE WEEKLY
  • Source Weekly

SECOND PLACE:  Pine Tavern Restaurant & Bar

Location Details 900 Wall
900 Wall
900 NW Wall St.
Downtown
Bend, OR
541-323-6295
Tue-Thu 3pm-9pm,Fri-Sat 3pm-9:30pm
Northwest, Contemporary Northwest, New American, Fine Dining and Best of Central Oregon readers' poll winners
Map

Location Details Pine Tavern
Pine Tavern
967 NW Brooks St.
Downtown
Bend, OR
541-382-5581
Tue-Sun noon-8pm
Bar / Pub / Lounge, Breakfast & Lunch Guide, American and Best Patios
Map
  |  

Previous Winners

