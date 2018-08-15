Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Arts & Culture

Best Indoor Music Venue 

Volcanic Theatre Pub

By
DANIEL ROBBINS
  • Daniel Robbins

It seems whenever you hear anyone talking about the live music scene in Bend, the words “best music year in Bend ever” escapes their lips. That’s thanks in part to the hardworking people within the industry, busting their behinds to bring you rad musicians. All year long, Volcanic Theatre Pub brings in quality bands, singers, filmmakers and creatives, in an effort to enhance the cultural and musical landscape in Central Oregon. Over the last five years, owner Derek Sitter has put in countless hours to develop Volcanic’s reputation as Bend’s best indoor music venue—a new category in our Best Of readers’ poll this year.

“I try very hard to be selective in what we bring to the venue,” Sitter says. “We don't look at bookings with just sure sell-outs. We focus on quality and diversity. We love to cultivate and curate new music and diverse genres that we believe the community should be exposed to, regardless of the turnout. It may take booking a band two, three or even four times to attract great crowds. Diversity is crucial in a community the size of Central Oregon.”



Derek Sitter, owner of Volcanic Theatre Pub. - DANIEL ROBBINS
  • Daniel Robbins
  • Derek Sitter, owner of Volcanic Theatre Pub.

And that diversity is part of what makes Volcanic Theatre Pub so great. One night you can see a sell-out show by Larry and His Flask or catch someone you may have never heard of, before they explode into popularity and greatness.

“What I love the most is the relationships we build with the community and the local, regional, national and international musicians that visit VTP weekly,” Sitter says. “Anyone and everyone who walks through our door is part of the Volcanic family. I hope we continue to develop these ties because, ultimately, there is no VTP without the community and the musicians.”

2nd Place: Midtown Ballroom & Domino Room

Volcanic Theatre Pub

70 SW Century Dr., Bend

541-323-1881

volcanictheatre.com

  |  
 

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Browse Best Of:

⇑ Browse 'Best Of' Above ⇑

Current Issue

Issue Cover

August 15-22, 2018

Special Issues

Join Our Newsletter

Special Issues & Guides

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Best Of

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Happy Hour Guide Summer 2018

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide Summer 2018

Visitor's Guide: Where cool peeps go to find cool things

Scout 2018

Visitor's Guide: Where cool peeps go to find cool things

Restaurant Guide 2018

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2018

The Leaflet - Spring 2018

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2018

Breakfast and Lunch Guide 2017

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast and Lunch Guide 2017

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletter
Instagram
RSS

© 2018 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation