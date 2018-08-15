Daniel Robbins

It seems whenever you hear anyone talking about the live music scene in Bend, the words “best music year in Bend ever” escapes their lips. That’s thanks in part to the hardworking people within the industry, busting their behinds to bring you rad musicians. All year long, Volcanic Theatre Pub brings in quality bands, singers, filmmakers and creatives, in an effort to enhance the cultural and musical landscape in Central Oregon. Over the last five years, owner Derek Sitter has put in countless hours to develop Volcanic’s reputation as Bend’s best indoor music venue—a new category in our Best Of readers’ poll this year.

“I try very hard to be selective in what we bring to the venue,” Sitter says. “We don't look at bookings with just sure sell-outs. We focus on quality and diversity. We love to cultivate and curate new music and diverse genres that we believe the community should be exposed to, regardless of the turnout. It may take booking a band two, three or even four times to attract great crowds. Diversity is crucial in a community the size of Central Oregon.”

Derek Sitter, owner of Volcanic Theatre Pub.

And that diversity is part of what makes Volcanic Theatre Pub so great. One night you can see a sell-out show by Larry and His Flask or catch someone you may have never heard of, before they explode into popularity and greatness.

“What I love the most is the relationships we build with the community and the local, regional, national and international musicians that visit VTP weekly,” Sitter says. “Anyone and everyone who walks through our door is part of the Volcanic family. I hope we continue to develop these ties because, ultimately, there is no VTP without the community and the musicians.”