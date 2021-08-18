 Best IPA 2021 | RPM from Boneyard Beer | Drink | Bend
Drink

Best IPA 

RPM from Boneyard Beer

By

The winner for best IPA comes as no surprise for those who have seen previous editions. It's Boneyard's RPM IPA's fifth consecutive year at the top of Bendites' list for this category (along with winning it the first year the brewery was open), which Boneyard's founder Tony Lawrence credits to the perfect mix of flavors and drinkability.

DARRIS HURST
  • Darris Hurst

"I think RPM has just got that perfect intersection of being balanced, interesting, it just really works well. It's a people's favorite type of beer," Lawrence said. "You've seen some breweries trying to make their beer so interesting, and sometimes it's just not clean or balanced, though. So when you hit all three of those, that's a winning beer for Boneyard."

The brewery launched in 2014, named after the slang that referred to the various pieces of equipment salvaged and repurposed to meet their needs.

DARRIS HURST
  • Darris Hurst

"All of our equipment that we got started on in 2014 is a culmination of finding all these various pieces of equipment in about 13 different breweries," Lawrence said.

Boneyard RPM
Available at the pub and tasting room and in bottles and cans at local retailers
Pub: 1955 NE Division St., Bend
Tasting room: 37 NW Lake Pl., Bend
541-241-7184
boneyardbeer.com

Second place: Vicious Mosquito IPA from Sunriver Brewing

Previous Winners

