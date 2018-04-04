Best Kid's Menu and Best Family Restaurant 

Submitted

Aaron Christenson, Manager/Owner 1. How did Jackson's Corner get so good at keeping kids happy? Trial by fire. We have kids ourselves and know the struggles that can come with attempting to go out with them. If you take care of the kids first, parents can relax. Happy kids, happy parents. We try to offer as much as possible for kids to do while at the restaurant. We change up the coloring sheets to keep it fresh. In the warmer months we have some space outside to play and there's the latest addition of the Etch-A-Sketches, which have been, I think, more of a hit with the grown-ups.



2. What's the secret to making healthy food that kids actually like to eat? Making it fun! I think seeing the food through kids' eyes is important. With different flavors, shapes, colors and ways of eating, kids can be nourished and stay engaged. Our Kids Menu offers up the basics like the pb & j or grilled cheese, but it also offers variety for the more adventurous palate, with dishes like the 4 oz. locally raised, grass-fed steak and seasonal vegetables.

3. What are some of your favorite items on the Kids Menu? Long live "Cheesy Sticks!" Really though, the "Arrows Plate" is up there. It's simple and nourishing—featuring roasted turkey breast, cheese and seasonally changing fruits and veggies. My eight-year-old loves salads, so it's fun to be able to have a seasonally changing salad on the Kids Menu. You can't beat the "Eggs and Baky" for breakfast, which features an organic egg, local potatoes, bacon, seasonal fruit and our house-made toast—all the essentials for fueling your kid up for a day full of adventure in Bend.

4. Describe the perfect grilled cheese sandwich. A perfect grilled cheese has to have a super crispy exterior, brushed with garlic oil. Lots of melty cheese in the center. Thick cut, handmade bread is a must!

