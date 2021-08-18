 Best Liquor Store 2021 | 3rd Street Beverage | Shopping | Bend
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Shopping

Best Liquor Store 

3rd Street Beverage

By

In the brewery capital of the world, Bendites' top pick for a liquor store is 3rd Street Beverage. With its wide selection of beers and wines, 3rd Street makes it easy to find what you're looking for or try something new.

DANIEL ROBBINS
  • Daniel Robbins

The store's layout makes it easy to quickly spot your favorite local ale, Californian wine and whatever booze you need to make a killer cocktail. The store also has dedicated beer and wine specialists to curate the best selection in town.

"I have a beer buyer who is super knowledgeable, and then I also have a wine buyer and they spend their days in the beer department and in the wine department," manager Jaddah Smith said.

It's 3rd Street's third consecutive win in the category, which Smith credits to the loyal customers who walk in the door.

DANIEL ROBBINS
  • Daniel Robbins

"We have a great staff, we have a great selection and we have great customers that come in," Smith said.


3rdstreetbeverage.com
Location Details 3rd Street Beverage
3rd Street Beverage
740 NE 3rd St. Suite 5
Midtown/Orchard District
Bend, OR
541-797-0028
Mon-Sat 10am-8pm, Sun 11am-7pm
Shops & Services
Map

Second Place: Trailhead Liquor

Location Details Trailhead Liquor
Trailhead Liquor
20516 Robal Road #130
Boyd Acres | NE
Bend, OR
541-306-3747
Mon-Thu 10am-8pm, Fri-Sat 10am-9pm, Sun 11am-6pm
Shops & Services
Map
  |  

Previous Winners

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Browse Best Of:

⇑ Browse 'Best Of' Above ⇑

Current Issue

Issue Cover

August 18-25, 2021

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Special Issues & Guides

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Give Guide

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation