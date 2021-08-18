In the brewery capital of the world, Bendites' top pick for a liquor store is 3rd Street Beverage. With its wide selection of beers and wines, 3rd Street makes it easy to find what you're looking for or try something new.

Daniel Robbins

The store's layout makes it easy to quickly spot your favorite local ale, Californian wine and whatever booze you need to make a killer cocktail. The store also has dedicated beer and wine specialists to curate the best selection in town.

"I have a beer buyer who is super knowledgeable, and then I also have a wine buyer and they spend their days in the beer department and in the wine department," manager Jaddah Smith said.

It's 3rd Street's third consecutive win in the category, which Smith credits to the loyal customers who walk in the door.

Daniel Robbins

"We have a great staff, we have a great selection and we have great customers that come in," Smith said.

Second Place: Trailhead Liquor