 Best Live Music in Sisters 2021 | Hardtails Bar & Grill | Best Of Sisters | Bend
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Best Of Sisters

Best Live Music in Sisters 

Hardtails Bar & Grill

By

Coming off of a year where live music ceased being a thing completely, the nostalgia for our favorite music venues ran deep. When asked what their favorite venue in Sisters was, the people of Central Oregon spoke loudly and numerously for Hardtails Bar & Grill. And rising like a phoenix from the ashes, Hardtails is back doing shows and reminding the people of Sisters why they're so popular in the first place.

COURTESY PETTY FEVER
  • Courtesy Petty Fever

Opened on April 1, 2011, Steve and Darcy Macey took the space that had been "Scoots" and made it their own. After five years of leasing, they then purchased the building, land and equipment so they were able to transform the parking lot into an outdoor music stage. "We tore it out," says Steve Macey, "planted new sod, built a 6-foot fence around the venue, moved the small, original stage to the back corner of the lot and built out the new stage to make the largest tri-level stage in Sisters."

But more than the stage and equipment, what's the real secret to being the most popular music venue in Sisters? "It is having a great staff," explains Macey, "many who have been with us for years! All our regular customers support us year-round and keep us going in the winter months."

COURTESY HARDTAILS
  • Courtesy Hardtails

Macey's advice to those rising out of their own ashes is perfect: "Never give up on your dreams. Take a chance and make them happen! Because if you don't, you might regret it for the rest of your life."

Hardtailsoregon.com
Location Details Hardtails Bar & Grill
175 Larch St.
Sisters, OR
541-549-6114
Daily 11am-10pm.
Bar / Pub / Lounge and Breakfast & Lunch Guide
Map

Second place: Sisters Saloon & Ranch Grill

Location Details Sisters Saloon & Ranch Grill
190 E. Cascade Ave.
Sisters, OR
541-549-7427
Sun-Thurs: 11am-9Pm, Fri-Sat: 11am-9Pm
Breakfast & Lunch Guide, Casual American, Steak and Bar / Pub / Lounge
Map
 

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Browse Best Of:

⇑ Browse 'Best Of' Above ⇑

Current Issue

Issue Cover

August 18-25, 2021

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Special Issues & Guides

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Give Guide

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation