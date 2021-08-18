Coming off of a year where live music ceased being a thing completely, the nostalgia for our favorite music venues ran deep. When asked what their favorite venue in Sisters was, the people of Central Oregon spoke loudly and numerously for Hardtails Bar & Grill. And rising like a phoenix from the ashes, Hardtails is back doing shows and reminding the people of Sisters why they're so popular in the first place.

Courtesy Petty Fever

Opened on April 1, 2011, Steve and Darcy Macey took the space that had been "Scoots" and made it their own. After five years of leasing, they then purchased the building, land and equipment so they were able to transform the parking lot into an outdoor music stage. "We tore it out," says Steve Macey, "planted new sod, built a 6-foot fence around the venue, moved the small, original stage to the back corner of the lot and built out the new stage to make the largest tri-level stage in Sisters."

But more than the stage and equipment, what's the real secret to being the most popular music venue in Sisters? "It is having a great staff," explains Macey, "many who have been with us for years! All our regular customers support us year-round and keep us going in the winter months."

Courtesy Hardtails

Macey's advice to those rising out of their own ashes is perfect: "Never give up on your dreams. Take a chance and make them happen! Because if you don't, you might regret it for the rest of your life."

Second place: Sisters Saloon & Ranch Grill