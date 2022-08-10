 Best Live Music Venue in Sisters 2022 | The Barn | Best Of Sisters | Bend
Best Of Sisters

Best Live Music Venue in Sisters 

The Barn

By

The Barn in Sisters came out hot in its first year. Winning the Best New Restaurant is no easy feat in an establishment’s first year, but to win the Best Live Music Venue at the same time is impressive. Not only does The Barn host a handful of food carts, but it also makes its own pizza, now being the home of Boone Dog Pizza. 

click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

Sisters is a town stacked with live music, from hosting its own folk festival to bringing in some of the best acoustic acts from around the country year-round. For those who haven’t checked out The Barn yet for music, it’s an ideal small outdoor venue. The stage is tucked comfortably into the corner of the lot and looks out to a man-made grassy hill with sitting stones and a walking path that creates a natural looking amphitheater. The venue hosts two nights of music every week on Thursdays and Saturdays, with Central Oregon’s finest musicians taking the stage. 

click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

“We aim to support local farms and musicians, and the community recognizes and appreciates that,” owner Daniel St. Lawrence said about The Barn’s success in its inaugural year. On top of showcasing some of the best music in Central Oregon the Barn aims to source super-local ingredients from local farms. Although the restaurant’s brunch pop-ups and seasonal menu are on hold for the summer season, The Barn stays busy baking delicious breads and its signature pizzas. It’s well worth the drive from surrounding parts of Central Oregon to soak in the atmosphere and get some tasty snacks. 


SECOND LIVE MUSIC VENUE: The Belfry


Current Issue

Issue Cover

Source Weekly Best Of 2022

