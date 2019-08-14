For what really was their first year on the Central Oregon scene, alternative rockers the Night Channels have utilized creative outlets to the fullest. From countless shows at The Capitol, The Domino Room and the not-to-be-forgotten Di's Pizza in Redmond, the young group has fully immersed itself into the music scene, determined to leave a mark on the community and beyond.

Back in September, the guys put out their debut single, "03," and followed right up with a music video, directed by Bend's 12th Street Media. Featuring gorgeous scenes at Shevlin Park and a sunset jam session on top of The Domino, it was clear then that not only was this a perfect Bend-y music video, but that Night Channels was all about being a part of this community.

I've heard a bit of what the group has cooking for future releases and it's all pretty tasty. "Methadone Jesus" is a powerful punk ballad that stretches lead singer Joey Vaughn's vocals to deep and powerful places. "Zeus," on the other hand, is a much different take. Backed with some awesome guitar riffs, "Zeus" has a little more pop in its step, as the song details an electric connection between two people. These two tracks alone have me pretty stoked for when the full project rolls around.

So not only are these guys talented at making good music, but they embody everything a local artist should be about. Which is exactly why I'm calling them this year's Best Local Band– because if you haven't yet, you're bound to run into Night Channels at some point.

