Local Life

Best Locals' Hangout 

Crux Fermentation Project

By

Tourists are everywhere in Bend. During the summer, it can be hard for even the most longtime locals to find a sanctuary of peace. While Crux Fermentation Project definitely welcomes tourists to its fine establishment, locals love it, too.

Whether at Crux's inside bar or in the giant outdoor space—featuring cornhole, music and more—you can find everyone from families to teenagers, grandparents, 20-year-olds or even a caravan of dogs all hanging out. At the same time, it's also possible to find a spot to go pretty unbothered... a grassy spot on the lawn; the perfect kickback, a nice beer, hanging with friends for hours on end.

ISAAC BIEHL
  • Isaac Biehl

Scenes like that are probably why Crux is taking home the victory in our new category: Best Locals' Hangout.

"It means everything to us," says Marketing Manager Jason Randles. "I think most businesses in Bend are trying to lure the locals in. That is what drives the business and keeps us going all year long. We love that we can be the choice for people out of town to come to our brewery, but more importantly, we want to be the place that locals think of."

It's a rare thing to feel this at home at a place this popular—but Crux has it figured out, and Randles couldn't be happier.

"We appreciate it and hope to see everyone throughout the year!"

Location Details Crux Fermentation Project
Crux Fermentation Project
50 SW Division St.
Southern Crossing
Bend, OR
541-385-3333
Mon 4pm-9pm, Tue-Sun 11:30am-9pm, Summer Hours: Mon-Wed 11:30am-10pm, Thu-Sun 11:30am-11pm
Bar / Pub / Lounge, Pacific Northwest, Lunch Spots, Brewery / Brew Pub and Best of the Nest readers' poll winners
Map

2nd Place:
Location Details Spoken Moto
Spoken Moto
310 SW Industrial Way
Mountain View | NE
Bend, OR
(541) 306-6689
Sun Mon 4pm-CloseTues-Sat 8am-10pm
Coffee, Shops & Services, Brewery / Brew Pub, Breakfast and Lunch, Lunch Spots and Best Patios
Map

 

Current Issue

Issue Cover

August 14-21, 2019

  • 2019 Best of Central Oregon

Special Issues

