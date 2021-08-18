 Best Locals' Night (for discounts) 2021 | Silver Moon Brewing | Drink | Bend
Drink

Best Locals' Night (for discounts) 

Silver Moon Brewing

It's easy to take Silver Moon Brewing for granted. They've been here for so long (since 2000!) and have become such a Bend institution that I just always assume they'll be there and it gives me a sense of comfort. The pub by the Greenwood underpass is a staple of the entryway into downtown, and as a brewery they're always taking chances and never resting on what they think will be trendy. They make what they like, and the audience follows.

With the addition of the food cart pod in the back, Silver Moon has become a favorite for locals. While still being a prominent part of the Ale Trail and the history of breweries in Central Oregon, it also feels a little bit away from the throng of people downtown. Since things have reopened, though, that back patio has become a summer hangout staple for locals—especially on Mondays when locals' night is really celebrated. The $3 pints of their classics and $4 pours of their barrel-aged beers means you can have a night of sampling some truly refined local beers without completely breaking the bank. Silver Moon has only continued growing into the classic spot it has become. Here's to another 21 years. We can't wait to see where you're headed.

Silvermoonbrewing.com
Silver Moon Brewing
24 NW Greenwood Ave.
Downtown
Bend, OR
541-388-8331
Daily 12pm-9pm
Bar / Pub / Lounge, American, Brewery / Brew Pub, Breakfast & Lunch Guide and Lunch Spots
Map

Second place: Bevel Craft Brewing

911 SE Armour Rd. Suite B
Larkspur | E
Bend, OR
541-972-3835
Mon-Sat 12pm-9pm, Sun 12pm-8pm
Brewery / Brew Pub and Bar / Pub / Lounge
Map

