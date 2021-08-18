It's easy to take Silver Moon Brewing for granted. They've been here for so long (since 2000!) and have become such a Bend institution that I just always assume they'll be there and it gives me a sense of comfort. The pub by the Greenwood underpass is a staple of the entryway into downtown, and as a brewery they're always taking chances and never resting on what they think will be trendy. They make what they like, and the audience follows.

Daniel Robbins

With the addition of the food cart pod in the back, Silver Moon has become a favorite for locals. While still being a prominent part of the Ale Trail and the history of breweries in Central Oregon, it also feels a little bit away from the throng of people downtown. Since things have reopened, though, that back patio has become a summer hangout staple for locals—especially on Mondays when locals' night is really celebrated. The $3 pints of their classics and $4 pours of their barrel-aged beers means you can have a night of sampling some truly refined local beers without completely breaking the bank. Silver Moon has only continued growing into the classic spot it has become. Here's to another 21 years. We can't wait to see where you're headed.

Daniel Robbins

Second place: Bevel Craft Brewing

