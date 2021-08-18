With Redmond's explosive growth, it was only a matter of time before the Hub City got its very own Best Lodging category—and with its awesome location and vibe, it was only natural that the first hotel to grab the award in this new category would be the SCP Redmond Hotel. A historic hotel with a hip, modern and eco-friendly vibe, SCP Redmond has been turning heads since its opening in late 2019.

Courtesy SCP Redmond

click to enlarge Courtesy SCP Redmond

"At SCP Redmond, Every Stay Does Good," said Tobias Colvin, SCP Redmond's general manager. "We believe in the power of healthy living, the importance of community and our responsibility to serve as stewards of this magnificent planet we all call home. Since opening in December 2019, we've really worked to hone our offerings based on guest feedback. Locals enjoy their morning coffee and bagels in our Provision Market. Entrepreneurs have found our co-working space a great place to get work done in a comfortable environment. Although the pandemic hit shortly after opening, we've stayed true to the Soul Community Planet mission: holistic and uplifting stays that positively impact our community."

New additions to the hotel include Terra Kitchen, a "plant-forward" restaurant that offers a locally grown and sourced menu. There's also the cozy Wayfarer Club bar also located on the ground floor. And of course, a visit to Redmond would not be complete without checking out The Rooftop, offering panoramic mountain views and inventive cocktails in an inviting outdoor space.

SCP Redmond Hotel

521 SW 6th St., Redmond

541-508-7600

scphotel.com/redmond/

